Steelers Urged to Poach Former $30 Million LB Starter

The Pittsburgh Steelers suddenly have a major depth issue at linebacker. If it’s not fixed quickly, then it could derail the 6-3 start the team has experienced through 10 weeks.

For that reason, the Bleacher Report NFL staff argued that the Steelers should sign veteran linebacker Blake Martinez off the Carolina Panthers practice squad.

“Blake Martinez is a good downhill run-stopper,” the BR NFL staff wrote. “He might struggle in coverage, but the Steelers don’t have a lot of great options.

“Stealing Martinez from the Panthers’ practice squad might be as good as it gets.”

Martinez retired from the NFL in November 2022, but he returned to the league by signing with the Panthers practice squad on November 6. He is now in his eighth NFL season.

Martinez has previous experience playing for the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders. The Giants signed him to a three-year, $30.75 million contract ahead of the 2020 season.

The Steelers have sustained two major injuries at linebacker in the past two games. First, Cole Holcomb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 9. On November 12, Kwon Alexander tore an Achilles tendon, which will rule him out for the rest of 2023.