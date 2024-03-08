Steelers Linked to Super Bowl Winning Lineman, Set to Meet With Pro Bowl Center

Pundits expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to be in the market for a center this offseason. If the Steelers decide a depth center is their best option, then Brian Allen is an intriguing candidate for Pittsburgh.

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly connected Allen to the Steelers as a potential free agent target for Pittsburgh on March 5.

“Allen has been oft-injured since starting for the Super Bowl champion Rams in 2021 but is still one of the better centers available,” Kaboly wrote. “He’s a much better run blocker than a pass blocker.”

Allen has started 32 games over five years in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

He started 20 games including the playoffs for the Rams when they won the Super Bowl during the 2021-22 season.

However, the Steelers are planning to meet with a different center to open free agency. The Triblive.com’s Joe Rutter reported the Steelers have scheduled a meeting with veteran center Mitch Morse for before free agency begins on March 13.

Morse has started 126 games in his 9-year NFL career. He started 77 games over the past five years with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills released Morse this offseason to save $8.5 million in salary cap space.