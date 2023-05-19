Steelers Rookie Broderick Jones Has Strong Message for T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith

The first and only Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp is in the books for offensive tackle Broderick Jones. And though he’s only been with the team a few weeks, he already knows what’s ahead for him this offseason.

The Steelers have a tough slate of games to kick off the 2023 season: the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and in Vegas versus the Raiders. But before Jones takes on the likes of Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby, he’ll have to contend with two of the NFL’s best pass rushers.

There’s no better way to test your skills before it really counts than going against former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and his sidekick Alex Highsmith. Jones eagerly awaits the opportunity and is counting on them to help make him better. “I know those guys are going to push me to make me better so at the end of the day win, lose or draw however it goes you know I’m always,” he said during a media scrum on May 14.

Assuming he starts the year at LT, the first three matchups for Broderick Jones? Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, and Nick Bosa. Welcome to the NFL, rookie. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) May 12, 2023