Steelers Encouraged to Consider Bringing Back Former First-Round Pick

Edge rusher Bud Dupree suffered a torn ACL in his final game with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2020 season. But maybe that will prove not to be Dupree’s last game in black and gold.

USA Today’s Steelers Wire’s Allison Koehler liked that possibility. Koehler argued that the Steelers should consider potentially signing Dupree in free agency this offseason.

“In this ever-nauseating pure speculation period, why not talk about Bud Dupree?” Koehler asked.

“With Markus Golden‘s status with the Steelers undetermined, depth beyond T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith is second-year defender Nick Herbig and newly-signed Jeremiah Moon,” she added.

“Pittsburgh doesn’t always recall players, but Dupree is cheap and, despite having just turned 31, still has gas left in the tank.”

From 2020-22, Dupree never played more than 11 contests per season because of injuries. But he started 16 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season. Dupree posted 6.5 sacks, 8 tackles for loss and 8 quarterback hits.

The Steelers drafted Dupree at No. 22 overall in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Could the Steelers Bring Back OLB Bud Dupree?

A Steelers-Dupree reunion will only work if Dupree accepts a reserve role. The Steelers are set with starting edge rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Dupree, though, has pretty much been a starter throughout his career. His rookie season and a 5-game stint in the middle of his first season with the Tennessee Titans are the lone times where he wasn’t a starter.

Over the past two seasons, Dupree started all 27 contests in which he appeared. If he wants to play for a defense where he is one of the top edge rushers, Pittsburgh won’t be a fit.

It’s possible that Dupree aims to stay with the Falcons. Dupree is from Macon, GA and played college football in the SEC at Kentucky.

But if the 31-year-old is open to a rotational role, the Steelers should welcome him back.

The Steelers could lose veteran Markus Golden in free agency. Golden only played 230 defensive snaps in 2023, but he made the most of his opportunities. Golden recorded 4 sacks, 6 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits in 10 games.

If the Steelers prefer veteran edge rushing depth again, they could try to re-sign Golden, who turns 33 in March. Or they could get a little younger and bring back a familiar face with Dupree.

In six seasons with the Steelers, Dupree posted 39.5 sacks, 54 tackles for loss, and 8 forced fumbles. He had 19.5 sacks in his final 27 games with the team before suffering the knee injury.

Dupree’s Connection With Steelers OC Arthur Smith

Despite the ACL tear to end the 2020 season, Dupree signed a 5-year, $82.5 million contract with the Titans. The deal included $35 million guaranteed.

Dupree and new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith just missed each other in Tennessee. After the 2020 season, Smith left the Titans to become the Falcons head coach.

But after the Titans released Dupree following 2022, the Falcons signed the edge rusher to a 1-year contract. Completely healthy, Dupree experienced his best season under Smith since his knee injury.

As Koehler noted, Smith wouldn’t directly coach Dupree if the linebacker returned to the Steelers. But if the team desires to sign Dupree, perhaps that connection is another reason the 31-year-old could want to return.

In nine NFL seasons, Dupree has registered 53 sacks, 70 tackles for loss and 90 quarterback hits in 119 games. He also has 15 pass defenses, 12 forced fumbles, and 1 interception in his career.