Ex-Steelers First-Rounder Charged After Walgreens Fight: Police

According to a report from ESPN, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree has been issued a citation charging him with misdemeanor assault following an alleged altercation with a Walgreens pharmacy employee in Nashville, Tennessee.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. central time on January 2 after a verbal altercation between the 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who had entered the store. Per the citation, following the argument, the subjects left the store, then re-entered with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. The two proceeded to get into a physical altercation, per the citation.

A Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson told The Tennessean that the employee allegedly was using his phone to film during the incident.

A 20-year-old male employee of Walgreens was treated for a cut on his forehead and a 21-year-old female employee was treated for a cut to her hand, according to an MNPD statement.

Police received a call about the fight at 8:06 p.m. central time, according to the Nashville PD statement. Police were dispatched, but upon arrival, Dupree and others alleged to be involved had left.

Dupree and his attorney met with detectives on January 4, according to the Tennessean. Police said they issued a citation for the misdemeanor and that Dupree is due to report for booking in three weeks.

Per ESPN, the Titans said in a statement that they “are aware of the situation and are gathering additional information.”