Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Speaks Out on WR Calvin Austin III

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t draft a wide receiver this year. But in a way, the team still has a new, young wideout on the roster.

The Steelers drafted Calvin Austin III in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He didn’t play at all last season, though, because of a foot injury.

Austin received his first taste of an NFL game on August 11 in Week 1 of the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Afterwards, quarterback Kenny Pickett couldn’t have been more complimentary about how his performance went.

“I like guys that can run. Man, he’s got speed,” Pickett told reporters after the game. “Seeing some different things that he did in the jet game and running down field was awesome to see.

“[I’m] proud of Calvin; he’s worked really hard to be here. Obviously, [he] went out there and performed at a really high level, so it’s great to see.”

Austin led the Steelers with 73 receiving yards on 2 receptions. He caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mason Rudolph in the third quarter.

The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers, 27-17.

Calvin Austin III Missed Rookie Season With Foot Injury

The 24-year-old receiver didn’t even get the chance to play in the preseason last year because of a foot injury. Then in October, the Steelers somewhat surprisingly didn’t activate Austin off injured reserve, which ended his season.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported on October 26 that Austin aggravated his foot injury during the season.

“Steelers had to place rookie WR Calvin Austin on injured reserve for the remainder of the season after he aggravated the foot injury that caused him to miss the entire preseason,” Dulac wrote on Twitter. “Scheduled to have surgery.”

That was a pretty big disappointment for Steelers fans.

Although he was a Day 3 selection, Austin had expectations coming to the Steelers as a two-time 1,000-yard receiver at Memphis. He had 137 catches, 2,202 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns combined in his junior and senior seasons.

During his entire college career, Austin averaged 16.3 yards per catch.

Austin Emerging as Another Weapon for Steelers

But with Austin healthy again this summer, the Steelers are essentially adding another weapon to their offense.

As Pickett discussed, Austin showcased his speed in Week 1 of the preseason. Austin ran right by the Tampa Bay cornerback on his long touchdown reception.

But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin commended Austin not just for his speed on August 11.

“It goes beyond just the flat-line speed,” Tomlin told reporters after facing the Buccaneers. “Those guys are developing skills relative to their position, know-how.”

If Austin can continue to contribute, the Steelers suddenly have a receiving core on paper that looks very dangerous. Fellow second-year wideout George Pickens also had a 30-plus yard touchdown, and Diontae Johnson led the team with 3 receptions against Tampa Bay.

Allen Robinson didn’t play, but he’s the most experienced receiver on the Steelers roster.

That doesn’t even take into account tight ends Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward, along with running back Najee Harris.

The Steelers offense could grow a lot with its young playmakers, including Austin, in 2023.