Steelers’ Cam Heyward Donates Cleats to Honor Shooting Victims

It was little more than two years ago when 11 people lost their lives in a mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh—the neighborhood that Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward used to call home. Among the victims that day (October 27, 2018) were David and Cecil Rosenthal, brothers of Michele Rosenthal, former community relations manager for the Steelers.

To pay homage to the Rosenthal brothers—and the memory of the other nine victims—Heyward has donated a pair of hand-painted, game-worn cleats, which are being raffled off to support a pair of charities. The cleats (pictured below), were painted by Pittsburgh-based “live speed artist” Cody Sabol.

We were honored and touched when @CamHeyward donated his game-worn cleats to support our work and @Achieva. It sends a clear message to the community and the families that we serve: all of Pittsburgh stands with us. #LoveLiketheBoys https://t.co/v4e6US4uBR pic.twitter.com/QFhcs23wgL — 10.27 Healing Partnership (@1027Healing) November 19, 2020

My Cause, My Cleats

It’s Heyward’s contribution to an NFL Initiative called “My Cause, My Cleats,” where players are permitted to wear customized cleats for a week to benefit a particular organization or cause. In Heyward’s case, proceeds will benefit The Cecil and David Rosenthal Memorial Fund at Achieva, as well as the 10.27 Healing Partnership.

Achieva (est. 1951) provides support and services to people with disabilities and their families in southwestern Pennsylvania. The 10.27 Healing Partnership is “a collaboration of community, government, and faith-based organizations dedicated to helping communities and individuals heal from trauma.”

To buy one or more raffle tickets visit the My Cleats, My Cause raffle page. Tickets are available through Monday and the winner will be announced via live stream at noon on Thursday November 26th, just hours before the Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on Thanksgiving night.

COVID-19 Around the AFC North

In other news from Friday, it appears that the three teams competing with the Steelers in the AFC North are all contending with increasingly significant COVID-19 issues.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles—and likely the following game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cleveland currently has five players on its COVID-19 Reserve list, including offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Chris Hubbard, the latter a former Steeler.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals placed practice squad wide receiver Stanley Morgan on its practice squad COVID-19 Reserve list, where he joins defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun, safety Trayvon Henderson and cornerback Winston Rose.

Cincinnati also announced that three assistant coaches will miss the team’s next game (at Washington), those being wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell, secondary/cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson and secondary/safeties coach Robert Livingston. This follows a week in which four Bengals assistants missed the club’s 36-10 loss to the Steelers.

On Friday the Baltimore Ravens placed third-string quarterback Trace McSorley on the COVID-19 Reserve list, where he joined practice squad cornerback Iman Marshall.

At the moment, Pittsburgh has only two players on its COVID-19 Reserve list: rookie offensive tackle Kevin Dotson and tight end Vance McDonald. The pair have been on the list since November 14th and November 9th, respectively.

