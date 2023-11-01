Steelers Make Final Call on Cameron Heyward for Week 9

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick when they face the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 on November 2. But the Steelers will be getting back a different All Pro defender.

The Steelers activated veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward from injured reserve on November 1. He will play against the Titans for the first time since Week 1.

“It felt good. It’s been some weeks,” Heyward said, according to Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley. “It’s been a while. I am excited to just get back out there, get in the flow of things.”

Heyward missed the past six games because of a groin injury. But the Steelers designated him to return to practice on October 26. That gave the team a 21-day window to activate him.

Heyward practiced fully on October 31 and November 1. He will play in his first game in Week 9 since September 10.