Cameron Heyward Puts Steelers Fans on Notice

Most NFL players benefit from bulletin board material. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward is finding his for the 2024 season.

But Heyward went a step further than simply searching for motivation on February 23. He fired a strong message to the fans who doubt he can return to his Pro Bowl level of play after an injury-plagued 2023 season.

“Funny how you get hurt and kill yourself just to get back to play and not be 100 percent,” Heyward wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Now they want you to retire cuz I was hurt all year.

“At least I know where y’all stand. Y’all quick to forget when I am healthy….

“But I look forward to reminding y’all.”

Heyward was referring to the groin injury he suffered during the 2023 season. The muscle bothered him from the very beginning of training camp, and then he tore it off the bone in Week 1.

The 13-year veteran underwent surgery faced a 12-week recovery. But instead, he returned in seven and a half weeks.

Heyward made a significant impact on Pittsburgh’s run defense upon coming back. However, he didn’t have the same pass rushing numbers as he has throughout his career. Heyward finished with 2 sacks and 3 quarterback hits in 11 games during 2023.

Cameron Heyward Undergoes Second Groin Surgery

Heyward first started clapping back at his doubters after The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac suggested in a fan chat on January 3 that the defensive lineman would have to take a significant pay cut for the 2024 season.

This fall, Heyward will be entering the final year of his contract which will pay him $16 million. He will also count as a $22.4 million cap hit.

Heyward took significant exception to Dulac’s remark. Also after initially declining to discuss his status for next season, Heyward declared in the middle of January that he is not ready to stop playing.

“I hate to be blunt about it, but I’m not retiring,” Heyward told his co-host Hayden Walsh on the Not Just Football podcast episode on January 18. “I would like to get my body healthy. Dude, I just played an entire season on one freaking leg where I could barely run right after the season.

“Screw the people who keep talking about me getting a pay cut,” Heyward added. “I don’t plan on playing just one more season, and I’ll say that right here, but I got to let my body heal, and I got to let my body get back to feeling good again.”

On February 19, Heyward shared on social media that he underwent another surgery. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported it was a procedure to “clean-up” his groin/core muscle issue.

“Surgery done finally!!!” Heyward wrote on Instagram, via Steelers Depot. “Ready to get back to feeling good!”

Steelers Fans Offer Heyward Support on Social Media

It’s natural for any human to hear all the negative comments said about him. But based on the responses to Heyward’s tweet on February 23, the majority of Steelers fans want Heyward to return next season.

“I think I speak for almost all of Steeler Nation,” Cam on X wrote. “We don’t want you retiring or playing anywhere else! Heal up, get healthy and come back and dominate like you always have.”

Pickett 2 Pickens wrote, “Nah, stop taking the minority opinion as majority Cam. We respect you.”

Heyward’s tweet received more than 1,000 comments in the first 12 hours. A vasty majority of them encouraged Heyward to return just as those two tweets did.

“Real fans know what you do for us Cam don’t even worry bout the noise from casuals,” Jar wrote. “Stay healthy cause we love you on that field.”

In his 13-year career, Heyward has posted 80.5 sacks, 121 tackles for loss and 179 quarterback hits. He has also recorded 47 pass defenses and 8 forced fumbles.

Heyward will turn 35 in May.