Steelers’ Cameron Heyward Must Accept ‘A Lot Less Money’ for 2024 Return: Insider

The completion of the 2023 season could be the end of an era in more ways than one with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL media pundits have already begun debating if Kenny Pickett’s time as the Steelers franchise quarterback is finished. But according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, 34-year-old defensive lineman and team captain Cameron Heyward faces a much-more murky Steelers future.

Dulac wrote in a chat on January 3 that although Heyward has earned the right to end his career on his terms, that could potentially not happen because of the big money the veteran is owed in 2024.

“I think Cam has earned the right with the Steelers to come back for the final year of his contract, if he so chooses,” Dulac wrote. “However, if he does, there is no question he will have to re-do his contract.

“He is scheduled to earn $16 million salary and count $22.4 million against the cap, so he likely will have to accept a LOT less money for his last season.”

With that cap hit, Heyward is estimated to account for 9.1% of the team’s cap space. That’s a lot for a defensive lineman who turns 35 in May and has posted his fewest amount of sacks and tackles this season since 2012.

Steelers’ Cameron Heyward to Ponder Future After ‘Rough Season’

Heyward has never been an NFL star to take anything for granted. Just last season, he conveyed that fact after the regular season finale.

“I wanna take time to think about what’s going on,” Heyward told reporters on January 8, 2023. “I’d love to be here, but you never know what’s going on in the future.

“I’d love to be here, but you don’t know the plans.”

Heyward didn’t wait until after the regular season finale this season to begin discussing the unknown with his future.

“First and foremost, I have to see how my body feels,” Heyward said to a question about his future on January 3, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo. “It’s been a rough season.”

Heyward had to undergo surgery for a groin injury he suffered during Week 1. He was able to return in less than two months, but Heyward has not come back as the same dominant pass rusher.

He has just 2 sacks in 10 games, which is his lowest total since his second season in 2012. Furthermore, Heyward’s 3 quarterback hits are the fewest of his career.

On a positive note, the return of Heyward has steadied Pittsburgh’s run defense. In his 10 starts, the Steelers have allowed 107.8 rushing yards per game. When Heyward hasn’t played, the Steelers have yielded 128.7 rushing yards per contest.

It’s not inconceivable to think Heyward will return to a closer version of himself with a full offseason of rehab. The question, though, is if he wants to put in that work at 35.

And obviously, the Steelers are also not going to accept a $22.4 million cap hit for a defensive lineman who is primarily a run stopper at the moment.

Heyward Vents About NFL Scheduling

In addition to commenting about his uncertain future, Heyward ripped into the NFL this week for the Steelers’ December schedule.

“One thing I want to bring up, though, that’s kind of ticked me off in December, we’ve played three Saturday games, and we’re going to have played three Saturday games and a Thursday game,” Heyward said during the January 2 episode of his podcast, “Not Just Football”. “We talk so much about player safety and player health, right? We’ve literally decreased our chance to recover game to game for an entire month. That just is kind of shocking when you think about it.

Lots of veteran NFL players complain about the league’s scheduling. So, it’s important not to overanalyze Heyward’s reaction to his team’s third Saturday game in four weeks.

But those comments seem to indicate that health and body are big focal points in Heyward’s mind right now.