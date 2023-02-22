Steelers’ Cameron Heyward Breaks Silence on Retirement Rumors

Rumors began circling very shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers finale that 3-time first-team All-Pro defensive end Cameron Heyward could retire this offseason. But Heyward put those rumors to rest at the very beginning of the latest episode of his podcast, Not Just Football.

“You won’t see me on no damn bench about to do my retirement. I’ll say that,” Heyward told his co-host Hayden Walsh. “I’m getting ready. I’m working out too damn much to be worried about retirement right now.

“I’m just trying to lay low for a little bit. We had a long season. Super Bowl week really took a lot out of me too. Running out doing God knows what. But it’s time to be a dad, and time to focus on getting better, and that’s what I’m doing right now.”

Barring a major change in heart, it appears Heyward will return for his 13th NFL season. Heyward will turn 34 years old in May, but he just recorded his second consecutive double-digit sack season.

Heyward NFL Retirement Rumors

The offseason was about 10 minutes old when retirement chatter began to surround the Steelers 4-time All-Pro. Heyward can take a lot of credit for the rumor spreading.

“You never know if they want me back of not,” Heyward told the media after the 28-14 Steelers’ victory against the Cleveland Browns in Week 18. “I say it every year. I would like to be back, but you never know.

“There is the business side of things. NFL, not for long.”

Heyward didn’t make All-Pro again in 2022, but he earned his sixth straight Pro Bowl bid with 10.5 sacks. He also had 74 combined tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits, 4 pass defenses and 1 forced fumble.

In the NFL, though, successful players like Heyward have retired at younger ages.

Heyward clarified on his podcast on January 11 that he did not have plans to retire, but he also didn’t completely stomp on the rumor either.

“I don’t think I’m retiring right now, it’s just, damn, I’ve got to give my body time to rest.” Heyward said. “I want to keep playing. I want to continue to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. But there’s been so many times in my life that guys I played with have retired, and guys I thought were coming back the next year have retired.

“I can’t play forever and I understand that. I always have to be ready for that. I will continue to just learn and keep trying to get better. But it can’t just be me. Shoot, the Steelers gotta want me back, too.”

Heyward Trolling Internet With Possible NFL Retirement

While Heyward may have initially been a little wishy-washy on the possibility of retiring, it’s clear from his public comments in January that he doesn’t take playing in the NFL and for the Steelers for granted.

His desire to not take it for granted has helped fuel retirement rumors. Over the past six weeks, though, Heyward has begun to have fun with the rumor mill.

On February 20, Heyward retweeted a post from a Steelers fan account that he is retiring.

Mood. Cam Heyward has officially decided to hang it up. Best of luck in retirement Cam. pic.twitter.com/H1ONf3cMCU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@BOTDsSteelers23) February 21, 2023

On the latest episode of his podcast, Heyward clarified that he was just having fun. And actually, he continued to be a tease about his retirement while on the show.

“People are already asking for my retirement. Me having fun retweeting it and going with it … I’m not retiring as of right now. I’m just in the moment.”

Heyward did clarify in so many ways that he was joking. He tweeted again to suggest he will come back for 2023 and then posted a clip from the podcast explaining that he’s having fun with the rumors and that he’s not planning to retire.

Here ya go folks ✌🏾 https://t.co/Kxvsuxp4ee — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) February 22, 2023

The Steelers drafted Heyward at No. 31 in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He needs 2.5 more sacks to become the franchise’s all-time leader in the category.