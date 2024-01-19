Steelers’ Cameron Heyward Fires Message on Retirement, Blasts Pay Cut Rumors

One positive about all the available forms of media in 2024 is that they give athletes a greater chance of controlling their message. Pittsburgh Steelers veteran defensive lineman Cameron Heyward appears to be taking advantage of that.

In reaction to grumblings that he could retire, Heyward made it very clear that he’s not done with his football career during the January 18 episode of his podcast, Not Just Football.

“I hate to be blunt about it, but I’m not retiring,” Heyward told his co-host Hayden Walsh. “I would like to get my body healthy. Dude, I just played an entire season on one freaking leg where I could barely run right after the season.

“It was cool to come back and stuff, and I get that, but like, you don’t understand what you deal with when you play a full game and your body goes into shock and it’s like, ‘What the hell did you just try to put me through?”

Heyward also made it clear that he’s not going to take a pay cut to return for a 14th season.

“Screw the people who keep talking about me getting a pay cut,” Heyward said. “I don’t plan on playing just one more season, and I’ll say that right here, but I got to let my body heal, and I got to let my body get back to feeling good again.”

Heyward dealt with a groin injury during the entire 2023 season. The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly wrote on January 17 that Heyward had a groin issue on the first day of training camp. The muscle tore off the bone during Week 1.

But Heyward returned to start the final 11 games of the season, including the playoffs.

Steelers’ Cameron Heyward Fires Warning on Potential Pay Cut, Injury Rehabs

The overall message of Heyward’s rant was that it’s too early to make any definitive claims about his future. The season just ended, and the 3-time All-Pro defensive lineman wants things to “calm down” before truly discussing his future.

Heyward was still stout against the run, but he wasn’t the same pass rusher while dealing with his groin injury in 2023. He had just 2 sacks and a career-low 3 quarterback hits.

The veteran expressed confidence in his ability to be better after his body heals. But the question is whether his body will be able to go through another rigorous NFL season.

Walsh explained on the Not Just Football podcast that when Heyward sustained his groin injury, one doctor ruled him out for the season. Another doctor said he could return in 12 weeks.

But Heyward was back in seven and a half weeks. While he doesn’t regret the expedited rehab process, Heyward suggested he would not go through it again.

“I’m not going through this season doing this stuff again,” Heyward said. “It’s not fair to my body, it’s not fair to my family for me to do what I did this past year and try to do it for multiple seasons.”

Heyward Wants to Play More than One More Season

One thing that could help Heyward return is the fact that he wants to play beyond 2024.

With his current contract, Heyward will count as a $22.4 million cap hit for the 2024 season. That’s a lofty sum based on his 2023 production.

The Steelers could save $16 million against the salary cap by releasing Heyward. Kaboly, though, argued that isn’t a move Steelers owner Art Rooney II is likely to consider.

“Heyward is viewed as one of the franchise’s all-time greats, and owner Art Rooney II would much rather eat that salary than nudge him out the door,” wrote Kaboly.

Another option is to extend Heyward, which would lower his cap hit for 2024 and give the Steelers some much-needed immediate salary cap flexibility.

To do that, though, the Steelers would have to have the same confidence Heyward possesses that he will be able to stay healthy and return to his Pro Bowl form.

“I fully expect when I do play, to be playing at a higher level than I played this past year,” Heyward said. “I don’t think I’m falling off a cliff yet. There’s a lot more I can do and a lot more that I need to do in this game before I retire.

“I’m not ready to write the ending just yet.”