Steelers Urged to Target Ex-Rival Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

Week 1 of the NFL preseason has practically arrived. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t interesting free agents still available for teams to sign.

On August 7, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued the Pittsburgh Steelers should target veteran pass rusher Carlos Dunlap in free agency.

“The Steelers should be eyeing the playoffs this year, and a playoff team cannot have too many pass-rushers,” Knox wrote. “Bringing in a veteran like Carlos Dunlap would only make Pittsburgh’s defense that much more formidable.

“While Dunlap is 34 years old, he’s still productive and just finished the 2022 season with four sacks and 20 quarterback pressures. He’s coming off a championship season with the Kansas City Chiefs and is looking to contend again this season.”

Dunlap didn’t have a sack in any playoff games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season. But he did have 2 combined tackles and 4 quarterback hits in the postseason.

What Carlos Dunlap Could Bring to the Steelers Defense

Dunlap turned 34 two weeks after the Super Bowl. But he remains a quality veteran pass rusher.

He’s posted at least 4 sacks and 12 quarterback hits in all 13 of his NFL seasons. Two years ago with the Seattle Seahawks, Dunlap registered 8.5 sacks, 8 tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits.

Dunlap began his NFL career as a second-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals. In 155 games with the Bengals, Dunlap recorded 82.5 sacks, 103 tackles for loss, 227 quarterback hits, and 20 forced fumbles. He also had 60 pass defenses and 2 interceptions, which he returned for touchdowns.

Dunlap set a career high with 13.5 sacks during 2015, which was his first Pro Bowl season. He also made the Pro Bowl with 8 sacks in 2016.

The two-time Pro Bowler has been a rotational defensive lineman the past two seasons. He would presumably assume a similar rotational role in Pittsburgh.

At 34 years old, Dunlap may be more effective if given fewer snaps. He had more than double the amount of sacks in 2021 versus 2022 despite playing 91 more snaps last season than the year prior.

Steelers’ Offseason Moves at Edge Rusher

Injuries could change things as they did last season, but the Steelers already possess star power and quality depth at edge rusher.

T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward are obviously the household names the Steelers possess on their defense. Watt tied the NFL individual season record with 22.5 sacks during 2021. Heyward is coming off the first back-to-back double-digit sack seasons of his career.

But to ensure quality defenders surround Watt and Heyward, the Steelers signed outside linebacker Alex Highsmith to a contract extension on July 21. Highsmith broke out with 14.5 sacks last season.

Other moves the Steelers made this offseason to bolster their pass rusher was re-sign defensive end Larry Ogunjobi and draft linebacker Nick Herbig in the fourth round. Furthermore, the Steelers signed outside linebacker Markus Golden and defensive lineman Armon Watts.

If the Steelers signed Dunlap, he could help Watts spell Heyward and Ogunjobi when those two veterans need rest. Other than Watts, DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk, both of whom are 25 or younger, are expected to be Pittsburgh’s rotational depth at defensive end.

In all likelihood, the Steelers likely view Golden as the addition they needed to make at edge rusher this offseason. He’s posted three double-digit sack seasons in his NFL career.

But if general manager Omar Khan aims to bolster the pass rusher further, Dunlap is a quality choice. The Steelers should be able to afford him with the approximately $9.4 million in salary cap space they have to spend.