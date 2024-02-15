Steelers Open to ‘More Business’ With Pending Free Agent CB

The Pittsburgh Steelers have significant questions at cornerback entering the 2024 offseason. One of those questions is whether or not to re-sign slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan.

But in an interview with Steelers Takeaways’ Ron Lippock, Sullivan revealed Pittsburgh’s plan is to try and bring back the veteran nickel back for 2024.

“The team told me before I left that they would like to do more business with me,” Sullivan told Lippock. “But who knows. We know how the business of the NFL can be.

“But no stress – I know I’ll end up playing somewhere.”

Sullivan started two games while appearing in all 17 regular season contests for the Steelers in 2023. He posted 22 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss, and 6 pass defenses. Sullivan also had 1 interception and 1 forced fumble.

Last offseason, he signed a 1-year deal worth about $1.23 million to come to Pittsburgh. He is set to test free agency again in March.

Steelers Planning to Bring Back CB Chandon Sullivan?

Sullivan wasn’t spectacular with the Steelers, but it’s hard to claim he wouldn’t be worth another $1.23 million on a 1-year contract if he is willing to take the same amount of money as last year.

Sullivan played less than half the amount of snaps with the Steelers that he did with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. He didn’t play particularly well with limited chances early in the season either. However, Sullivan adapted to the role and improved as the season went.

In six of the final 10 regular season games, he posted a Pro Football Focus player grade of 65 or better (out of 100).

“I felt like I did the most with the opportunities I had. I didn’t play as many snaps as I’m used to – that’s just how it ended up schematically,” Sullivan told Lippock. “But I took advantage of the opportunities I had on defense and on special teams. I hadn’t played a lot on special teams before but I think I played well there.”

In addition to 422 defensive snaps, Sullivan lined up for a career-high 222 snaps on special teams.

It’s hard to imagine the Steelers finding a better option to man the slot and play special teams for under $2 million than Sullivan.

What Will the Steelers Do With Patrick Peterson?

The decision the Steelers make with fellow veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson could ultimately determine whether they re-sign Sullivan.

Peterson played more than 100 snaps at outside cornerback, nickel back, box safety and free safety in 2023. However, Peterson playing all those different positions yielded mixed results. Turning 34 years old in July, he’s likely best suited for a role in the slot or at safety going forward.

If the Steelers elect to re-sign Levi Wallace or draft a cornerback in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft to play opposite Joey Porter Jr., Peterson could slide into Sullivan’s role in the slot. In that situation, the Steelers would probably elect to not re-sign Sullivan.

However, Peterson holds a $9.775 million cap hit for 2024. Releasing him would save the Steelers $6.85 million in cap space.

Those cap savings could be very appealing for a team still $4 million over the salary cap even after cutting three players on February 12.

Without Peterson and Sullivan, Darius Rush would be the lone slot cornerback remaining on the Steelers roster.

Pittsburgh doesn’t have to cut Peterson to make re-signing Sullivan worthwhile. But releasing Peterson would make Sullivan a very attractive free agent to re-sign.