Steelers’ Forgotten Linebacker Turning Heads at Training Camp

The signings of linebackers Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts received a lot of attention for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. More recently, the team made headlines with the signing of veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Those three veterans are expected to play a bulk of the snaps at inside linebacker for the Steelers this season.

But third-year linebacker Chapelle Russell apparently missed that memo. He’s not practicing as if it’s a foregone conclusion of who will start at inside linebacker for Pittsburgh this season.

Steelers Now’s Nick Farabaugh described Russell as “showing out” when discussing his performance early in training camp. The linebacker was particularly stellar at practice on August 2.

“Russell was the surprise winner of the linebackers. He won all five of his reps and had some good pass breakups, including a great rep against Najee Harris,” Farabaugh wrote. “Russell stuffed that texas route. Later, he made a pass breakup on a wheel route intended for Darius Hagans. Russell really made himself known in coverage.

“In the 7-on-7 period, Russell would force a fumble on a crosser route and snatch the ball out of the hands of the receiver.”

Chapelle Russell Impressing at Steelers Training Camp

The Steelers made some of their biggest noise of the offseason with their signings of Holcomb, Roberts and Alexander. But they did also sign Russell to a reserve/future contracts this offseason to help revamp the team’s inside linebackers.

Russell spent the 2022 season on Pittsburgh’s practice squad. He didn’t dress for a regular season game, but the Steelers made him an offseason priority less than a week after their season ended in January.

Russell began his career as a seventh-round pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He played 11 games as a rookie, mostly lining up on special teams.

During 2021, Russell joined the Jacksonville Jaguars. Again, he mostly played on special teams. In fact, he lined up for 298 special teams snaps in 16 contests.

But he also played 92 snaps on defense. Russell recorded 18 combined tackles, including 10 solos for the Jaguars.

When this offseason began, it appeared that Russell could have an opportunity to earn more playing time in 2023. The Steelers signing three veteran inside linebackers, though, has pushed Russell back into a situation where he’s simply fighting again for a roster spot.

In addition to the top three veterans, the Steelers possess Mark Robinson, Nick Kwiatkoski and Tanner Muse at inside linebacker. Russell is competing with the latter three during training camp.

Russell might have to turn heads with his performance just about every day to earn a roster spot.

Alex Highsmith Also Turning Heads at Steelers’ Camp

Russell isn’t the only player who has impressed the new Pittsburgh beat writer at Steelers Now recently. Farabaugh argued on August 3 that Highsmith has “looked like a superstar” early at camp.

“Highsmith is flashing all the moves he has in his arsenal. His spin move looks sharper than it did last year, with his understanding of the leverage and when to pull it out,” Farabaugh wrote. “The ghost move he has is lethal. Then, there are the power options, where Highsmith has legitimate bull rush to work with and stun other linemen with.

“Highsmith has all the tools to take his game to the next level.”

Last season, Highsmith broke out with 14.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits. Before 2022, he had 8 sacks and 21 quarterback hits during his first two NFL seasons combined.

The breakout season led to the Steelers signing Highsmith to a four-year, $68 million extension this offseason.

Highsmith is an excellent third pass-rushing option for the Pittsburgh defense to have with T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward both healthy. But the way Farabaugh described Highsmith’s early performances at Steelers training camp, Highsmith might not take a backseat to those more-established veterans.

“Now, he’s looking like a bonafide game-wrecker,” wrote Farabaugh.