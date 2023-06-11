Former Steelers WR Chase Claypool ‘in a Much Better Place,’ Says Coach

To say former second-round pick Chase Claypool was a disappointment in 2022 is a major understatement. Spending half the season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears, Claypool posted a career-low 46 catches for 451 yards and only 1 touchdown.

After the Steelers traded him to the Bears, Claypool had just 14 receptions for 140 yards in seven games.

But that has hardly lowered the expectations for the 24-year-old receiver in 2023. The Chicago coaching staff seemed to imply that Claypool is due for a bigger 2023 season because he is looking much more comfortable with the Bears in offseason workouts.

“To say where he is now, obviously, he’s definitely in a much better place,” Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy told the media on June 7. “That’s what’s most important.

“Like coach Flus and those guys have said, I think that his positivity, his optimism coming into this thing, and his attack and his approach to how he’s trying to learn this thing is really cool to see.”

The Steelers traded Claypool to the Bears for a 2023 second-round pick. That selection for Pittsburgh became cornerback Joey Porter Jr. at No. 32 overall.

Chase Claypool Due for Bounce Back Season in 2023?

Based on his raw talent, Claypool should be an NFL star. He appeared to be on the verge of stardom when he posted 62 receptions for 873 yards with 11 total touchdowns as a rookie in 2020.

But Claypool has only scored three times since then. He also hasn’t managed to match his rookie receptions or receiving yards totals again.

Based on the hype for the 24-year-old at Chicago’s offseason workouts, the Bears coaching staff expects that could change in 2023.

“I’m excited where he is,” wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert told the media. “He’s more into what we’re doing offensively. He asks a lot of good questions. He’s here extra too — when he doesn’t have to be here, he’s here doing a lot of extra things, trying to get better, watching tape on his own, that kinda thing.

“He’s a big target, as we know. People forget that he’s 230 pounds but he ran a 4.42. He’s really fast. He was out here and he was getting behind the defense a few times. We’re excited to have him.”

With that size and speed, the sky is the limit with Claypool. Whether he puts it together, though, in a primarily run-first offense remains to be seen.

Did Getsy Imply Bears Are ‘Much Better Place’ for Claypool than Steelers?

From the Steelers perspective, it’s possible to interpret what Getsy said about Claypool as a dig against the receiver’s former team.

Looking at Getsy’s quote about Claypool at offseason workouts in its entirety, it’s not completely clear if the Bears offensive coordinator is saying Claypool is in a better place now than he was during the second half of 2022 or before the trade.

“I think comfortability within the building, whether that’s being around the head coach, being around us on the offensive staff, his teammates,” Getsy said. “And then, most importantly, Justin [Fields]. I think that relationship is always the most important — the quarterback/receiver relationship.

“I think all that’s improving. As far as his knowledge of what’s going on around him, that’s improving. Because we demand a lot of that position, as we’ve talked about here plenty of times. That’s a big part of what we do with that role. It’s been good to see him be able to take a step there.”

Most Steelers fans would probably disagree that the Bears are a better place for Claypool. Both the Pittsburgh and Chicago offenses finished in the top 10 in rushing attempts last year, but the Bears had the second most rushes in the league during 2022.

Chicago also acquired receiver D.J. Moore this offseason. That could open things up for Claypool. But if passing attempts for the Bears remain low, it could also further limit Claypool’s opportunities.

But, more than likely, Getsy probably meant that Claypool is in a better place than he was last year with the Bears with his quote on the receiver at OTAs.