Steelers WR Chase Claypool Responds to Trade Rumors

The trade deadline is five days away and there’s been significant buzz surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver Chase Claypool.

The Steelers aren’t typically active at trade deadline. The last time they were it was because they got burned. In November 2021, they sent disgruntled linebacker Melvin Ingram packing to the Kansas City Chiefs. At the time of the trade, it was reported Pittsburgh would receive a sixth-round draft pick in return for Ingram. It turned out later that pick was conditional on Ingram’s playing time in Kansas City. When all was said and done, the Steelers got absolutely nothing for the whole Ingram debacle.

Fast forward a year and nothing legitimate has surfaced involving a trade to or from the Steelers, but the Claypool talk continues from where it was in the offseason. He was recently linked to the Green Bay Packers, who are struggling offensively without All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.

With the trade deadline looming, 93.7 The Fan’s Josh Rowntree asked Claypool his thoughts and if he pays attention to the trade rumors.

“Nah, I never talked to anyone about it,” Claypool said, seemingly annoyed with the line of questioning. “I just come here every day.”

“It’s pretty easy [to avoid the rumors]. I just don’t go on Twitter.”

Just asked Chase Claypool about his name coming up in recent trade rumors. #Steelers @937theFan pic.twitter.com/GRlHo4JZuj — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) October 27, 2022

The likely reason Claypool appears bothered by the question is that the rumors have simply been that — rumors. All speculation and nothing legitimate about Claypool possibly being sent to another team.

The most substantial news was from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. On October 18, Fowler opined that Claypool “makes sense” in an attempt for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay to get their offense back on track.

“A few general managers I’ve spoken to are certain Green Bay is looking for potential receiver help on the trade market,” Fowler wrote. “One player who makes sense is Pittsburgh’s Chase Claypool, who multiple execs believe was available in the preseason, though at a hefty price.”

“The rumors of his availability have persisted for a while now, though. He’s a major talent whose production has declined in each of the past two years.”