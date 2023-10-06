Steelers Media React to Chicago Bears Trading WR Chase Claypool

The Chase Claypool era in Chicago is finished.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on October 6 that the Chicago Bears agreed to trade Claypool, along with a 2025 seventh-round pick, to the Miami Dolphins for a 2025 sixth-round choice.

Trade! The Chicago Bears are trading WR Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins, per league sources. It will be a 2025 6th from Miami for Claypool and a 2025 7th from Chicago. https://t.co/Rqt3k5LjPw — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 6, 2023

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Bears have been trying to trade Claypool since making him a healthy scratch in the Week 4 matchup versus the Denver Broncos.

🚨 🚨 🚨 The #Bears are trading WR Chase Claypool to the #Dolphins, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. This ends a prolonged drama and gives Claypool a fresh start. They have tried to trade him since last week after he was a healthy scratch. Now, everyone moves on. pic.twitter.com/RKJHrllA1T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2023

This deal comes less than a year since the Bears traded a 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Claypool. That second-round selection became the No. 32 overall choice, which the Steelers used to draft cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Steelers media have kept a close eye on Claypool over the past year. In more recent months, those media members celebrated on Twitter moments where it was obvious the Steelers won the Claypool trade with the Bears.

Steelers media did that again on October 6.

It’s been 339 days since the #Steelers traded Chase Claypool for the Bears’ 2nd round of the 2023 NFL Draft, which turned out to be the first pick of the 2nd round and landed them CB Joey Porter Jr. https://t.co/OSwcM0X2bD — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) October 6, 2023

Bears Trade Chase Claypool to Miami Dolphins

In the span of 24 hours, the Bears broke their 14-game losing streak and traded their disgruntled wide receiver. There are finally some positive vibes coming from Chicago.

However, analyzing the Claypool era in Chicago one final time before he begins the next part of his career in Miami, it’s hard to envision Claypool being a bigger disaster than he was for the Bears.

Claypool played only 10 games in Chicago. During those 10 contests, he posted 18 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown.

He played just two partial seasons with the Bears. But Claypool’s 10.6 yards per catch average and 41.9% catch percentage in Chicago were a far cry from the 14.1 yards per reception and 56.6% catch percentage he recorded as a rookie in 2020.

Furthermore, Claypool recorded 18 receptions despite playing 344 snaps.

Because of his lack of involvement in the Bears offense, Claypool answered, “no” to a question on September 29 regarding whether Chicago was “using him in the best way.”

WR Chase Claypool on if the #Bears are using him in the best way. "No." pic.twitter.com/LuERPraozv — Sideline Sensation (@sidelinesens) September 30, 2023

The Bears made Claypool inactive in Week 4 following his comments. He was also inactive on Thursday Night Football during Week 5.

Pittsburgh has experienced quite a few offensive struggles this season. But if the Steelers got one thing right over the past year, it was to trade Claypool.

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora and The Score’s Daniel Valente had strong reactions about the Steelers winning the Claypool trade a year ago after the receiver was moved again on October 6.

Almost one year ago, the Steelers traded Chase Claypool for what turned out to be the 32nd pick. Now, the Bears trade him away for peanuts. https://t.co/JQbqNjqEnZ — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 6, 2023

Everyone involved in both Chase Claypool trades came out a winner…except the Bears. Even Claypool somehow managed to fall forward. Despite all the headaches, he went from the Steelers & Bears’ putrid passing offenses to a juggernaut Dolphins offense. Quite the finesse. — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) October 6, 2023

*Sees Chase Claypool trade details* *laughs in Omar Khan* — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 6, 2023

Wide receivers don’t get win-loss records like coaches and quarterbacks do. It’s a good thing for Claypool that they don’t because his would be ugly over the past year.

With Claypool on their roster, the Bears went 0-10. They are 1-1 since they made him a healthy scratch in Week 4.

The Steelers went 2-6 in their final nine games with Claypool. They are 9-4 since trading him to Chicago.

Claypool Not Even Worth Sixth-Round Pick in Bears Trade

Sometimes, the best trades are the ones NFL teams never make.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reminded everyone with a tweet on October 6 that the Green Bay Packers also offered a second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool. But the Steelers accepted Chicago’s offer.

Both the Bears and Packers offered a second-round pick for Chase Claypool last year, and the Steelers ultimately accepted Chicago's offer. Green Bay ended up using their second-round pick to select Michigan State WR Jayden Reed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2023

As Schefter indicated, the Packers used that second-round pick on Jayden Reed. In return for Claypool, the Steelers ultimately landed Porter at cornerback.

Because of the trade, the Bears are left with just a sixth-round pick, and they had to give up a seventh-round selection with Claypool for that.

Steelers receive:

Bears 2023 2nd-rounder (Joey Porter Jr) Bears receive:

10 games, 191 yards of Chase Claypool

Dolphins 2025 6th-round pick Dolphins receive:

Chase Claypool

Bears 2025 7th-round pick Omar Khan laughing. Bears came out complete losers in this. https://t.co/kEpY7bngcn — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) October 6, 2023

Media members covering other NFL teams and fans also reacted to the Claypool trade on October 6.

#Falcons have already gotten more production out of Jonnu Smith, who they sent a 7th rounder for, than the #Bears got out of Chase Claypool. — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) October 6, 2023

Chase Claypool riding though Miami after putting up two catches for 12 yards. pic.twitter.com/mQ47U1n4W5 — Ross Read (@RossRead) October 6, 2023

WATCH EVERY CHASE CLAYPOOL BEARS TD pic.twitter.com/3me00AiQ7a — Jake Flannigan 🐻⬇️ (@JakeFlannigan) October 6, 2023

Matt Canada calling 50 jet sweeps for Chase Claypool Mike McDaniel calling 50 jet sweeps for him https://t.co/TKRw1N1qqg pic.twitter.com/GD3ZCoandG — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 6, 2023

🎥 Chase Claypool Bears Career Tribute Thank you for everything 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cdahJeVYdK — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) October 6, 2023