Steelers Media React to Chicago Bears Trading WR Chase Claypool

The Chase Claypool era in Chicago is finished.
The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on October 6 that the Chicago Bears agreed to trade Claypool, along with a 2025 seventh-round pick, to the Miami Dolphins for a 2025 sixth-round choice.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Bears have been trying to trade Claypool since making him a healthy scratch in the Week 4 matchup versus the Denver Broncos.
This deal comes less than a year since the Bears traded a 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Claypool. That second-round selection became the No. 32 overall choice, which the Steelers used to draft cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
Steelers media have kept a close eye on Claypool over the past year. In more recent months, those media members celebrated on Twitter moments where it was obvious the Steelers won the Claypool trade with the Bears.
Steelers media did that again on October 6.
Bears Trade Chase Claypool to Miami Dolphins
In the span of 24 hours, the Bears broke their 14-game losing streak and traded their disgruntled wide receiver. There are finally some positive vibes coming from Chicago.
However, analyzing the Claypool era in Chicago one final time before he begins the next part of his career in Miami, it’s hard to envision Claypool being a bigger disaster than he was for the Bears.
Claypool played only 10 games in Chicago. During those 10 contests, he posted 18 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown.
He played just two partial seasons with the Bears. But Claypool’s 10.6 yards per catch average and 41.9% catch percentage in Chicago were a far cry from the 14.1 yards per reception and 56.6% catch percentage he recorded as a rookie in 2020.
Furthermore, Claypool recorded 18 receptions despite playing 344 snaps.
Because of his lack of involvement in the Bears offense, Claypool answered, “no” to a question on September 29 regarding whether Chicago was “using him in the best way.”
The Bears made Claypool inactive in Week 4 following his comments. He was also inactive on Thursday Night Football during Week 5.
Pittsburgh has experienced quite a few offensive struggles this season. But if the Steelers got one thing right over the past year, it was to trade Claypool.
Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora and The Score’s Daniel Valente had strong reactions about the Steelers winning the Claypool trade a year ago after the receiver was moved again on October 6.
Wide receivers don’t get win-loss records like coaches and quarterbacks do. It’s a good thing for Claypool that they don’t because his would be ugly over the past year.
With Claypool on their roster, the Bears went 0-10. They are 1-1 since they made him a healthy scratch in Week 4.
The Steelers went 2-6 in their final nine games with Claypool. They are 9-4 since trading him to Chicago.
Claypool Not Even Worth Sixth-Round Pick in Bears Trade
Sometimes, the best trades are the ones NFL teams never make.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reminded everyone with a tweet on October 6 that the Green Bay Packers also offered a second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool. But the Steelers accepted Chicago’s offer.
As Schefter indicated, the Packers used that second-round pick on Jayden Reed. In return for Claypool, the Steelers ultimately landed Porter at cornerback.
Because of the trade, the Bears are left with just a sixth-round pick, and they had to give up a seventh-round selection with Claypool for that.
Media members covering other NFL teams and fans also reacted to the Claypool trade on October 6.