Ex-Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster KO’d by Vicious, Controversial Hit [WATCH]

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was knocked out of Kansas City’s 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday after he absorbed a monstrous hit from second-year safety Andre Cisco.

The ‘really scary play’ in question took place with six-and-a-half minutes to go in the second quarter on a third-and four from Kansas City’s 43-yard-line. Smith-Schuster was running a crossing route when he was blindsided by the Jacksonville safety as he attempted to haul in a pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Smith-Schuster appears to have been knocked unconscious by the hit, and teammate Jerick McKinnon immediately motioned to the sideline for urgent medical attention.

Looks like JuJu Smith-Schuster got knocked out.pic.twitter.com/3ycHIBOrlc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 13, 2022

Ultimately, Smith-Schuster walked off the field under his own power before being helped to the locker room. And while the play initially drew a penalty flag, the officials decided to pick it up, much to the consternation of the Chiefs. Smith-Schuster was soon ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation Reacts to the Hit

In the aftermath of the play, Chris Nowinski, founding CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, called for prayers for JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“Straight arms is the ‘fencing response.’ Means he was unconscious & deep parts of his brain are injured. He cannot return per protocol & for his sake I hope they give him multiple weeks to recover,” tweeted Nowinski.

Prayers for JuJu Smith-Schuster after this #concussion. Straight arms is the "fencing response". Means he was unconscious & deep parts of his brain are injured. He cannot return per protocol & for his sake I hope they give him multiple weeks to recover. pic.twitter.com/nQVd5t45dS — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) November 13, 2022

As to why the penalty flag was picked up, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said “the officials explained to him it was a ‘shoulder to shoulder’ hit on the play,” this according to Herbie Teope, Chiefs beat reporter for the Kansas City Star.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the officials explained to him it was a “shoulder to shoulder” hit on the play that JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) November 13, 2022

“Guys don’t get hit in the shoulder and lay around like that. That’s what I tried to relay to the officials,” added Reid, via Charles Goldman of USA Today’s Chiefs Wire.

More from #Chiefs HC Andy Reid on the hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster: "Guys don't get hit in the shoulder and lay around like that. That's what I tried to relay to the officials." https://t.co/UQ7CJFodgO — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) November 13, 2022

Likewise, Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney was unequivocal when describing his reaction to the blow, telling Rob Collins of Fox4 Kansas City: “That was illegal, that was illegal.”

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney on the hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster: That was illegal, that was illegal. #ChiefsKingdom — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) November 13, 2022

“I don’t like dirty play, but it kind of gave us a boost,” he added.

#Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney says that he and the rest of the team were angry after the hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster: "I don't like dirty play, but it kind of gave us a boost." — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) November 13, 2022

Patrick Mahomes Describes JuJu Smith-Schuster as ‘His Normal Self’ Postgame

If there’s any good news, Smith-Schuster appears to be feeling better.

According to Aaron Ladd of NBC-TV’s Kansas City affiliate, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes described Smith-Schuster as being “his normal self” after the game.

Mahomes says #Chiefs JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) was “his normal self” postgame — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) November 13, 2022

Coming into Sunday’s contest, JuJu Smith-Schuster had 44 receptions for 582 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. He caught two passes for 33 yards on four targets against the Jaguars.

Smith-Schuster was selected by the Steelers in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of USC. He spent five seasons in Pittsburgh before a signing a one-year contract with the Chiefs in March 2022. He missed most of his final season with the Steelers after suffering a dislocated shoulder in Oct. 2021 against the Denver Broncos, an injury that required surgery.

To date Smith-Schuster has played in 72 career regular-season games and has been credited with 369 receptions for 4,470 yards and 28 receiving touchdowns. In 2023 he will become an unrestricted free agent for the third offseason in a row.