Steelers’ Chris Boswell Shares Injury Update, Halloween Joke

Pittsburgh Steelers placekicker Chris Boswell suffered a concussion on a widely criticized fake field goal attempt against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, with the injury coming on a hit that probably should have been flagged for roughing the passer.

Late Sunday night he took to Instagram to joke about his quarterback cameo, writing: “Dressed up as a QB for Halloween and got spooked.”

He went on to provide some additional insight in terms of how he is feeling, saying, “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers! I am doing okay!”

Chris Boswell is in Concussion Protocol

That’s good news, but the seventh-year kicker will still need to clear concussion protocol in order to play against the Chicago Bears on Monday November 8 at Heinz Field.

Until a month ago, the Steelers might have looked to sign Matthew Wright as insurance, much like they did in 2020, when Boswell was laboring with groin and hip injuries. But Wright is no longer an option.

After his Steelers contract expired in January 2021, Wright had a visit with the Detroit Lions and went on to sign a one-year Reserve/Futures contract. Though he failed to win Detroit’s placekicking job and was released in mid-August, he got another opportunity in September, when Jacksonville signed him to its practice squad to compete with a struggling Josh Lambo.

Ultimately, Wright beat out Lambo for the placekicking job and got signed to the Jaguars’ active roster on October 16, 2021. He went on to make game-tying and game-winning field goals that allowed the Jags to end their 20-game losing streak a day later, and has been with the Jags ever since. Thus far this season he has converted three of four field goal attempts (75%) and seven of eight extra-point attempts (87.5%), as per Pro Football Reference (PFR). This as compared to Boswell, who is 12 of 13 on field goals this season (92.3%) and a perfect 12 for 12 on extra-points.

Kalen Ballage ‘Has Some Ribs’

According to head coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers suffered only one other injury of note during Sunday’s 15-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. During his postgame press conference, Tomlin indicated that backup running back Kalen Ballage “has some ribs.”

Ballage had one carry for -3 yards against the Browns, playing a total of three snaps on offense and three snaps on special teams. Per PFR he has seven carries for 12 yards this year, an average of just 1.7 yards per carry. The former fourth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins originally signed with the Steelers in March 2021.

If Ballage’s injury is expected to keep him out for any length of time, Pittsburgh will likely sign a tailback sometime this week, as the only running back on the team’s practice squad is fullback Trey Edmunds.

The Steelers released veteran running back Jaylen Samuels on October 27 to make room on the roster for fellow running back Anthony McFarland Jr. A day later, the Houston Texans had Samuels in for a workout and subsequently added him to its practice squad.

