Steelers Called to Bring Back Versatile Former Offensive Starter

Quarterback will likely dominate discussions around the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. But when proposing one key addition Mike Tomlin’s team could make for 2024, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine argued the Steelers should add one of their former offensive tackles — Chris Hubbard.

“An aging veteran who has experience as a swing tackle could be a worthwhile investment,” Ballentine wrote. “Chris Hubbard played that role for the Titans this season and was one of their better-graded linemen via PFF’s metrics. He scored a 69.0 on 473 snaps.”

Hubbard began his career as an undrafted free agent for the Steelers in 2014. He started four games in 2016 and then became the team’s full-time starting right tackle in 2017.

In four seasons with the Steelers, Hubbard took snaps at every offensive line position except right guard.

Since then, he’s spent five seasons with the Cleveland Browns and the 2023 season with the Tennessee Titans.

Hubbard will be a free agent in March. He signed a 1-year, $1.315 million contract with the Titans last offseason.

How Chris Hubbard Potentially Fits With Steelers

The Steelers already have veteran tackles Dan Moore and Chukwuma Okorafor, along with 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones, under contract for 2024. However, none of them played all that well in 2023 according to the Pro Football Focus player grades.

This past season, Moore, Okorafor and Jones all finished with a PFF player grade that ranked outside the top 50 among tackles who played at least 20% of their team’s offensive snaps.

That doesn’t tell the full story for Jones. PFF ranked Jones the third-best rookie tackle in the 2023 regular season.

But the Steelers could use an upgrade at tackle to play opposite Jones next season.

According to PFF, Hubbard outperformed Moore and Okorafor in both run blocking and pass protection. He would likely be cheaper than either Moore or Okorafor too, which is an important factor because of Pittsburgh’s salary cap situation. The Steelers are $6.7 million over the salary cap according to Spotrac.

That could make drafting a tackle to pair with Jones a more appealing option. But Pittsburgh has several key needs on its roster. If tackle isn’t prioritized on the first two days of the draft, then adding Hubbard should be on the table.

Hubbard played in 39 games for the Steelers from 2014-17. In his final two seasons with Pittsburgh, he started 14 games at right tackle.

With the Browns, Hubbard started 29 games at right tackle from 2018-19. He then made five starts at right guard, playing the last of the five offensive line spots, in 2020.

Hubbard’s versatility should make him a very appealing free-agent option for the Steelers.

What Does the Future Hold for Broderick Jones, Dan Moore?

What the Steelers decide to do in the draft will determine whether adding Hubbard will be necessary. But before anything else, the team has to determine their plan with Jones.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told the media on January 19 that the team is undecided on where the 2023 first-round pick will play next season.

“Obviously he has capabilities in that area,” Tomlin said of Jones playing left tackle. “But he was more than capable at right tackle as well.”

Jones arrived in Pittsburgh having played left tackle his entire college career. But he became the Steelers’ starting right tackle midway through the 2023 season.

Jones did well as a run blocker at right tackle, but he struggled in pass protection. The Steelers continued to play him in his unnatural position, though, because Moore, the team’s starting left tackle, couldn’t make the transition to right tackle as easily.

Moore has one year remaining on his contract. So, the Steelers could choose to keep Jones at right tackle another season and start Moore on the quarterback’s blindside.

But should the Steelers want their best tackle starting all of 2024 at left tackle, then a return to his most natural position could be the move for Jones.

Should that occur, a cheap right tackle such as Hubbard could be a smart addition for Pittsburgh in free agency.