Proposed Trade Sends Steelers Longtime LB Starter

The Pittsburgh Steelers cleaned house at inside linebacker this offseason. With the overhaul, the Steelers appear to have improved the two starters in the middle of their defense.

But Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine argued Pittsburgh could still use more depth at the position. To acquire that depth with an experienced veteran, Ballentine proposed the Steelers acquire Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey.

“Bringing in another veteran with proven production could round out the group nicely and elevate the floor for the position.

“Christian Kirksey could be that kind of addition,” Ballentine wrote. “The 30-year-old has made 94 starts in his career and racked up 124 total tackles for the Texans last season.”

In the proposed trade, Ballentine suggested the Steelers offer a 2024 fifth-round pick for the linebacker, who will turn 31 on August 31.

Proposed Trade Ships Steelers LB Christian Kirksey

The Steelers signed linebackers Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts while letting Devin Bush and Robert Spillane leave in free agency. The Steelers also released veteran Myles Jack.

Ballentine called Holcomb and Roberts “a good duo that could be an upgrade.” But Ballentine criticized the Steelers depth at inside linebacker. On top of that, Holcomb is returning from a Lisfranc injury that sidelined him for the final 10 games of 2022.

Holcomb underwent foot surgery in December. Trib Live’s Joe Rutter reported Holcomb was finally able to practice for the first time without limitations on July 26.

But if anything else happens to Holcomb or should Roberts sustain an injury, Pittsburgh might not have much experience as a replacement. The team’s projected backup inside linebackers — Tanner Muse and Mark Robinson — have played a combined 27 NFL games.

Trading for Kirksey would give the Steelers insurance for the middle of their defense.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Kirksey in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft. He started 54 games for the Browns in six seasons.

Kirksey became a regular in the lineup for Cleveland by his third season. He started every game in 2016 and 2017. He then started just nine contests in 2018 and 2019 combined because of injuries.

Kirksey bounced back, though, to start 11 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2020. He’s been in the lineup for the Texans each of the past two years.

In 2022, Kirksey recorded 124 combined tackles, including 7 for loss, 7 quarterback hits, 3 sacks, 5 pass defenses and 2 interceptions in 17 games.

Steelers LB Depth at NFL Training Camp

The fact Holcomb is back on the field and fully healthy lowers the need for the Steelers to acquire a veteran such as Kirksey. The Steelers also signed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski on June 19 as the veteran insurance Ballentine wrote Pittsburgh needs at the position.

A Bethel Park native, Kwiatkoski has started 34 games over seven NFL seasons. With the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, Kwiatkoski posted 81 combined tackles, including 3 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits and 1 sack in 12 starts.

Kwiatkoski also has special teams experience. He played 228 snaps on special teams for the Atlanta Falcons last season.

Kirksey played on special teams early in his career. But he hasn’t played more than 42 snaps in any season on the unit since 2017.

If the Steelers traded for Kirksey, he would very likely take a roster spot from Kwiatkoski. Therefore, the Steelers would probably have to feel comfortable with Kirksey playing special teams if they acquired him.

With Chapelle Russell also competing for a roster spot, along with backups Muse and Robinson, there’s an outside chance the Steelers cut Kwiatkoski before the season. In that situation, Kirksey’s experience would be very useful to Pittsburgh.

But if Kwiatkoski is cut, then the Steelers are likely comfortable enough with their inside linebacker depth that they won’t then be looking to acquire another linebacker in a trade.