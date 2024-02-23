Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Called on to Target ‘Smack-Talking’ Safety

Getty Pro Football Network's Dallas Robinson argued the Pittsburgh Steelers should target C.J. Gardner-Johnson in NFL free agency.

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be considering keeping cornerback Patrick Peterson for next season. But Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson argued that the Steelers should target a different versatile veteran defensive back — C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

On February 22, Robinson predicted the Steelers to sign Gardner-Johnson in NFL free agency.

“Steelers slot corner Chandon Sullivan is on track for free agency, while Pittsburgh might try to find a better second safety to play opposite Minkah Fitzpatrick this offseason,” wrote Robinson.

“Chauncey Gardner-Johnson could compete for both roles and shouldn’t cost much after missing most of the 2023 campaign with a pectoral injury. Another one-year contract in the $6-8 million range could make sense.”

Gardner-Johnson only played in three regular season games because of his pectoral injury. He had 17 combined tackles, 3 pass defenses and 1 interception.

Then in three playoff games, Gardner-Johnson had 12 combined tackles, 1 pass defense and 1 interception.

SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit’s Erik Schlitt referred to the 26-year-old as a “positional versatile talent with Pro Bowl upside.” But Gardner-Johnson brings more than what he simply produces on the stat sheet.

“For all Gardner-Johnson’s smack-talking and boisterous confidence, he shares a team-first mentality that the Lions look for in a leader,” wrote Schlitt.

