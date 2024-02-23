Steelers Called on to Target ‘Smack-Talking’ Safety

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be considering keeping cornerback Patrick Peterson for next season. But Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson argued that the Steelers should target a different versatile veteran defensive back — C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

On February 22, Robinson predicted the Steelers to sign Gardner-Johnson in NFL free agency.

“Steelers slot corner Chandon Sullivan is on track for free agency, while Pittsburgh might try to find a better second safety to play opposite Minkah Fitzpatrick this offseason,” wrote Robinson.

“Chauncey Gardner-Johnson could compete for both roles and shouldn’t cost much after missing most of the 2023 campaign with a pectoral injury. Another one-year contract in the $6-8 million range could make sense.”

Gardner-Johnson only played in three regular season games because of his pectoral injury. He had 17 combined tackles, 3 pass defenses and 1 interception.

Then in three playoff games, Gardner-Johnson had 12 combined tackles, 1 pass defense and 1 interception.

SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit’s Erik Schlitt referred to the 26-year-old as a “positional versatile talent with Pro Bowl upside.” But Gardner-Johnson brings more than what he simply produces on the stat sheet.

“For all Gardner-Johnson’s smack-talking and boisterous confidence, he shares a team-first mentality that the Lions look for in a leader,” wrote Schlitt.