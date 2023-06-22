Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr. Delivers Heartfelt Message After Clark Haggans’ Death

Former players, members of the media and fans of Steelers nation were shocked to hear about the passing of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans on June 20. One current player on the team’s roster was deeply impacted as well.

In response to the news of Haggans’ death, Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. posted a heartfelt message on social media, bidding farewell to a very close friend of his father’s.

“Love you uncle,” Porter Jr.’s message said on Instagram. “You will be missed. Rest in paradise.

“Never had a dull moment with you!” Porter Jr. continued in his message. “You could Light up any room you stepped in!”

When Joey Porter Jr. was drafted by the Steelers, Clark Haggans was one of the first former players he mentioned because of the relationship Haggans had with his dad. Porter Jr. posted this on Instagram today. pic.twitter.com/iXsmi91elz — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) June 22, 2023

Haggans played seven seasons with Porter Sr. in Pittsburgh from 2000-06. Both were starting outside linebackers when the Steelers won their fifth Super Bowl in franchise history following the 2005 season.

Before the NFL, Haggans and Porter Sr. also spent three seasons together at Colorado State from 1996-98.

Porter Jr. was born in July 2000, during his father’s second NFL season. That was also about two months before Haggans made his league debut.

Clark Haggans Dies at Age of 46

The Larimer County, Colorado coroner office officially announced Haggans’ death on June 21. 93.7 The Fan’s Colin Dunlap broke the news first on June 20 that the former linebacker had died the day prior.

The Steelers selected Haggans in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL draft. He played just two games as a rookie and started only four games combined in his first four seasons (2000-03).

But he became a regular starter in 2004 for Pittsburgh’s defense, which finished first in total defense, points allowed, and rushing yards yielded. Behind that defense, the Steelers went 15-1, which is the best regular season record in franchise history.

The following season, the Steelers ended the year third in rushing yards allowed and fourth in total defense and points allowed. With an 11-5 record, the Steelers earned the AFC’s No. 6 seed and became the first team to win three road playoff games and the Super Bowl.

During the Super Bowl campaign, Haggans had a career-high 9 sacks and 4 forced fumbles. He also had 61 combined tackles, including 7 tackles for loss.

Haggans had 5 solo tackles, 1 pass defense and a sack against the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl victory.

RIP Clark Haggans pic.twitter.com/lJCHQot5W2 — Donny Football (@DonChed54) June 21, 2023

From 2004-06, Haggans recorded 21 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in 41 games. He had 32.5 sacks in 61 games over eight years with the Steelers.

With the Arizona Cardinals, Haggans played against the Steelers in the Super Bowl following the 2008 season. He spent four seasons with the Cardinals from 2008-11 and then finished his career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2012.

In 13 NFL seasons, Haggans had 46.5 sacks, 49 tackles for loss, 24 pass defenses and 16 forced fumbles in 172 games.

Haggans and Porter Sr. (after he was with the Miami Dolphins for three years) played together for the Cardinals from 2010-11.

Including college, they spent 12 years as teammates.

Steelers Nation Reacts to Haggans’ Death

While Haggans wasn’t a nationally recognized star like Porter Sr. and some other players from the mid-2000s Steelers defense, his death caused quite a reaction from people across Steelers Nation.

Porter Jr. was just one of many that shared their reactions to Haggans’ death.

“Clark was an amazing football player, but just a great friend, a great person and teammate,” former Steelers defensive tackle Chris Hoke said on 93.7 The Fan on June 21. “This is a tough one to swallow.”

Former Steelers wide receiver Nate Washington posted a picture of Haggans with the Lombardi Trophy hours after Dunlap’s report.

Former Cardinals quarterback Matt Leinart tweeted his heartbreak over hearing about Haggans’ death.

Damn 💔. Just saw the news of my teammate Clark Haggans. Was a good one man. RIP brother! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) June 21, 2023

Longtime Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette shared on Twitter that Haggans was “always near the top of” his list of all-time favorite Steelers.

Other members of the media and Steelers fans also shared their memories of watching Haggans and offered condolences on Twitter.

I talked about watching Clark Haggans growing up & how his legacy will be long lasting for CSU fans. I also gave an update on recruiting & talked about how Jay Norvell’s NFL experience is reflected with the way he’s building the roster. https://t.co/wyFSfSiv4j — Justin Michael (@JustinTMichael) June 22, 2023

Hey Steelers Twitter Family! So Clark Haggans lives here in Fort Collins, Colo. today I went over to the house and drop off some flowers and a card. A family friend and his son where there. I presented from my Steelers Bar and my Steeler Twitter Family. Hope you don’t mind 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/GV6YV4yDCa — Thomas TBone (@TomBulmer14) June 21, 2023

RIP, Clark Haggans 😭 My all-time favorite football Ram. This play below was the first game of my freshman year at CSU at the old Mile High Stadium. I’ll never forget this play. Thanks for the memories! pic.twitter.com/Dgob0SdGAV — Luke Kingsley (@lukekingsley) June 21, 2023

Clark Haggans was a solid all-around edge rusher who hung with some great defensive teams. Very sad to learn of his passing. #BigNastyD #Steelers pic.twitter.com/N19QJabCmy — Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) June 21, 2023

I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of former Steeler Clark Haggans. Gone way, way, way too soon. Condolences to all his loved ones. — Amanda Godsey (@AmandaFGodsey) June 21, 2023