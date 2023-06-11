Steelers Urged to Consider ‘Very Interesting’ Possibility With 4-Time Pro Bowler

The Pittsburgh Steelers could use a little more depth in the offensive backfield. The team’s running backs behind the starter and primary backup have a combined 60 career carries in the NFL.

Fox Sports’ Joy Taylor, though, is imploring the Steelers to consider doing more than just add some experience to their running back room. Taylor labeled the Steelers ‘very interesting’ for recently released 4-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook.

“When I think of the Steelers’ offensive identity, they always have fast, big wide receivers. They have a solid running game. They have Najee Harris, but it’s a two-back system pretty much anywhere you go now,” Taylor said on Fox Sports’ Speak on June 8. “They don’t want to wear somebody down. And if you have a creative offensive coordinator, you can really utilize a guy like Dalvin Cook, who can blast off.

“So, having a young quarterback with a solid run game like that would be very interesting, and obviously, that’s what the Steelers like to do.”

Dalvin Cook would be an interesting fit with both the Steelers and the Rams.@JoyTaylorTalks explains why pic.twitter.com/OjiAZpfeur — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) June 8, 2023

Trade rumors have swirled around Cook for much of the offseason, but the 27-year-old is now officially a free agent.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the Minnesota Vikings‘ plan to release Cook on June 8. The Vikings officially announced the running back’s release the next day.

Could the Steelers Sign Dalvin Cook?

Cook arrived with the Vikings as a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He suffered a torn ACL during his fourth game after setting team records as a rookie.

He dealt with leg injuries again in his second season, which limited him. But Cook took off in 2019, rushing for 1,135 yards. He has posted four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since then.

In 2022, Cook had 1,173 rushing yards with 8 touchdowns. He also posted 39 receptions with 295 receiving yards and 2 more scores.

The Vikings releasing Cook had everything to do with money and nothing with his talent. Minnesota saved $9 million in cap space with the release of the running back.

Cook should now be an attractive possibility in free agency for a lot of teams, including possibly the Steelers.

Matt Canada’s offense ranked 10th in the NFL in rushing attempts last season. During the team’s 7-2 surge to end 2022, the Steelers averaged more than 34 carries per game and 146 rushing yards per contest.

In quarterback Kenny Pickett’s second season, the Steelers should again be a predominantly running team. They could use all the running back depth possible.

Cook is also a dynamic receiver, who could act as a safety net for Pickett in the passing game.

Finally, the Steelers can fit Cook under the salary cap. Spotrac reported Pittsburgh possesses about $14.7 million in cap space as of June 11.

Steelers Appear to be Unlikely Landing Spot for Cook

Theoretically, yes, the Steelers could sign Cook. Will they, though, is a completely different story.

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly threw cold water on the idea of signing Cook in a sarcastic tweet on June 10.

I've been off the grid. Have the Steelers signed Chase Young and Dalvin Cook yet? — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) June 10, 2023

While running back depth remains a need for the Steelers, adding a star like Cook doesn’t seem to be an ideal fit.

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are projected to be Pittsburgh’s top two running backs in 2023. Harris and Warren grew into a dynamic duo during the second half of last season, combining to rush for 899 yards in the final nine games.

Together, they averaged nearly 127 yards from scrimmage during that stretch. Furthermore, Warren recorded 4.7 yards per carry in those nine contests.

With those two backs, it’s hard to envision Cook having a major role if he signed with the Steelers. Or if Cook came to Pittsburgh and assumed a top spot on the depth chart, that would mean fewer snaps for Harris and maybe almost none for Warren.

That’s not ideal with Warren performing well at offseason workouts.

Great Steelers insider @MarkKaboly says on @937theFan that RB Jaylen Warren has been the star of OTAs. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) June 9, 2023

Cook may be a interesting possibility for the Steelers but probably not a very likely one.