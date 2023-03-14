Steelers Bringing Back ‘Must Re-Sign’ Veteran Safety

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost cornerback Cam Sutton on the first day of NFL free agency. But the Steelers are not letting veteran safety Damontae Kazee also depart.
Heavy senior reporter Matt Lombardo reported the Steelers have agreed to terms on a new contract with Kazee on March 14.
After losing Sutton, Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora called Kazee a “must re-sign” free agent for Pittsburgh.
“[Kazee] has that chess piece versatility to play over slot, to spin and play safety, to wear a lot of hats on this defense,” Kozora wrote on Twitter. “Good ball skills and physical for his size.”
Sources confirmed to Lombardo that the contract for Kazee is a two-year deal.
