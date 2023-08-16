Steelers’ Dan Moore Delivers Message on Rookie Broderick Jones

Dan Moore Jr. is in a battle for his job with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team drafted left tackle Broderick Jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft despite Moore, who is only 24 years old, having started every game but one at left tackle the past two seasons.

But there’s no ill will between Moore and Jones. In fact, Moore was very complimentary of the rookie after the team’s first preseason contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I thought he played well, honestly,” Moore told KDKA TV’s Bob Pompeani, according to Steelers Depot’s Josh Carney. “Just helping him understand that over attrition of a game, you’re gonna get tired, just mentally staying locked in and, and not falling asleep from a mental standpoint.

“But I thought he played well in the game.”

The Steelers traded up three spots to select Jones at No. 14 overall in the draft this past spring. It was the highest the team had chosen an offensive tackle since 1992.

Broderick Jones Competing for Starting LT Spot

Regardless of how well Moore has played or will perform this season, if Jones doesn’t become a long-time starter for the Steelers, then that’s a huge problem.

But as Will Graves of AP News described it, “The future isn’t here. Not yet.”

Jones is more than alright with that.

“I’m really not that big on just coming in and, you know, just jumping in with the ones right away. You know, I like to feel things out,” Jones told reporters.

“I feel like it’s an asset for me just to sit back and watch somebody, you know, who’s older, who’s done it for years. So just being able to sit back, watch what works for him, what doesn’t, you know, try to implement those small things into my game, you know, I feel like that’s a plus.”

Jones continued that he doesn’t even view his training camp competition with Moore as a battle. Instead, he told Graves his goal is to get better “each and every day.”

Moore Projected to Start at LT

There’s nothing to suggest Jones isn’t accomplishing his goal and improving each day. However, his progression wasn’t going faster enough for The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly to declare him the likely starter at left tackle.

“Moore is head-and-shoulders ahead of Jones right now. That was my thought Saturday, and my initial thought nearly two weeks ago when the team reported,” wrote Kaboly on August 6.

“Jones appeared hesitant Saturday. He would engage with the defender well enough but wouldn’t finish the block.

“This wasn’t once. This was several times. He seemed like an offensive lineman who wasn’t sure of what he was doing, so he was hesitant, and that’s understandable.”

With the Steelers set to open the season against the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh needs more than just a left tackle who is improving each day. The Steelers need their left tackle to be able to block Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby.

That responsibility is probably going to fall to the veteran Moore. But that doesn’t mean Jones can’t be pleased with his progress and the complimentary words he received from his teammate.