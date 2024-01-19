Mike Tomlin Issues Challenge to Benched Steelers Defensive Starter

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers offered a lot of candid thoughts about the team’s future at quarterback and offensive coordinator in his end-of-the-season press conference. But his answer to a question on 2022 third-round pick DeMarvin Leal may have been Tomlin’s most blunt response on January 18.

After starting four games during the first half of the 2023 season, Leal was a healthy scratch in four of the team’s final five games. The Steelers also made him inactive for the team’s postseason contest against the Buffalo Bills.

Tomlin left open the possibility of Leal carving out a role for the 2024 season. However, the head coach suggested that it will take the defensive lineman showing a lot more than he has in his first two seasons.

“There certainly is, but he’s got to be a component of that,” Tomlin told the media on January 18. “Obviously, we put helmets on guys that we think are best positioned to help us secure victory, and he hadn’t been a component of that, and so he’s got some work to do.”

In 12 games last season, Leal posted 15 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss, and 2 quarterback hits. He also had 1 sack and 1 pass defense.

Steelers Benched DeMarvin Leal After He Lost Starting Job

After dealing with a knee injury during the middle part of the 2022 season, Leal returned in December to play a complimentary role at the end of his rookie campaign.

Leal made his second career start in Week 17 of that season. As a rookie, he had 14 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss and 3 pass defenses.

With veteran Cameron Heyward suffering a groin injury in the season opener, Leal had an opportunity to carve out a bigger role at the beginning of his second season. Leal started three straight games from Weeks 2-4.

But he struggled. Based on the Pro Football Focus player grades, he had below average performances in run defense and the pass rush during all three of those starts.

Leal lost his starting job when Heyward returned in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans matchup was the last time Leal played more than 9 defensive snaps in a game during 2023.

Then in Week 14, the Steelers didn’t even have Leal dress. He played in Week 15, but he was inactive for the team’s final four contests, including the playoffs.

Pittsburgh’s Defensive Line Depth Entering 2024

The Steelers have been over-reliant on Heyward along their defensive line for years. Although 2023 second-round pick Keeanu Benton emerged as a quality starter this past season, the Steelers still didn’t have great defensive line depth and were much stronger against the run when Heyward was in the lineup.

Heyward shared on his Not Just Football Podcast on January 18 that he is “not retiring.” But Heyward will turn 35 in May. The Steelers must develop more defensive line depth quickly.

That’s especially true when considering rotational defensive lineman Montravius Adams is a pending free agent, and Larry Ogunjobi, who led the Steelers defensive line in snaps during 2023, could be a cap casualty.

With all of that in mind, it would be a great help for Pittsburgh if Leal turned his career around in 2024.

Tomlin made it sound like Leal will have that opportunity. He is under contract for two more seasons.

But it also sounds like Leal will have to work to get back into Tomlin’s good graces.