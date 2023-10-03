Steelers Sign Former Second-Round WR, Add Tackle to Practice Squad: Reports

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly made two additions to their practice squad on October 3.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the Steelers signed offensive tackle Obinna Eze. Furthermore, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the Steelers added former second-round wide receiver Denzel Mims.

Source: The #Steelers are signing former #Lions OT Obinna Eze to their practice squad, after he was in for a workout today. Pittsburgh has been searching for offensive line depth after several injuries, and the 25-year-old from Nigeria will get an opportunity. pic.twitter.com/BYm8PmNmD0 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 3, 2023

The #Steelers are signing WR Denzel Mims to the practice squad, source says. The former second-round pick of the #Jets joins Pittsburgh as he works his way back from an ankle injury suffered while with the #Lions in camp. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 3, 2023

Ironically, both players spent time with the Detroit Lions during training camp this summer.

Steelers Sign Denzel Mims After Expressing Interest During Offseason

NFL insider Matt Lombardo reported on July 19 that the Steelers were one of two teams “in the mix” for Mims. At the time, Mims was with the New York Jets, but the Jets were shopping the receiver, who they selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Lombardo also named the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers as potential landing spots for Mims. But it was the Lions who agreed to a trade with the Jets for Mims.

However, the Lions waived Mims on August 18 after he suffered ankle and calf injuries.

So, almost 11 weeks after Pittsburgh’s interest in Mims first surfaced, he is joining the Steelers organization.

Mims posted 42 receptions for 676 yards with the Jets from 2020-22. He had 23 receptions and 357 yards as a rookie in 2020, but his playing time significantly declined when Robert Saleh became Jets head coach.

In 2020, Mims played 82% of the team’s offensive snaps during the nine games where he dressed. His playing time dropped to 40% of the offensive snaps in the 11 games he played in 2021.

During the 2020 season, Mims played 439 offensive snaps. He lined up for 549 offensive snaps during the 2021 and 2022 seasons combined.

It will take an injury or two for Mims to see the field in Pittsburgh. But he’s a talented receiver for the Steelers to have on the practice squad.

Mims will be reuniting with his former college wide receivers coach in Frisman Jackson. The second-year Steelers wide receiver coach was at Baylor for Mims’ junior and senior seasons.

At Baylor, Mims posted 186 receptions for 2,925 yards and 28 touchdowns. He had 121 catches, 1,814 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in two seasons with Jackson as his receivers coach.

Steelers Sign Offensive Tackle Obinna Eze

Eze has never appeared in an NFL regular season game, but he’s considered another quality addition to the Steelers practice squad.

Each of the past two years, Eze has spent training camp with the Lions. He was on Detroit’s practice squad for most of the 2022 season.

Eze signed as an undrafted free agent with the Lions in May 2022. He played college football at Memphis and TCU.

Eze joins center Ryan McCollum, guard Joey Fisher and tackle Kellen Diesch as the offensive linemen on Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

Whether it’s from Eze or another source, the Steelers need to play better up front on offense. Pro Football Focus has the Steelers offensive line ranked 27th in run blocking and last in pass protection.

The offensive lineman struggling the most for Pittsburgh according to PFF is left tackle Dan Moore. PFF has Moore ranked dead last among offensive tackles who have played more than half his team’s offensive snaps through four weeks.

But Moore will not play in Week 5. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin ruled out Moore with a knee sprain during his October 3 press conference.

Rookie Broderick Jones will start in Moore’s place.