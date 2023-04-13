Steelers, Ravens ‘Love’ Same Rookie Cornerback: Analyst

Connecting the Pittsburgh Steelers to any of the top three cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL draft has been a popular narrative this offseason. It’s an obvious team need, and according to draft analysts, Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. could all make an immediate impact in Pittsburgh’s secondary.

But The Washington Post’s Jason La Confora seemingly added another name to the cornerback list for the Steelers on April 12 — Maryland’s Deonte Banks.

Adding to the intrigue, La Confora reported the Baltimore Ravens love him too.

“Maryland’s Deonte Banks didn’t do much at his pro day athletically, but he didn’t have to,” La Confora wrote. “He is crushing his interviews and visits and could be the third corner off the board.

“The Commanders, Steelers and Ravens, among others, love him, and I don’t think he gets past the teens.”

La Confora didn’t specific which of the seemingly consensus top 3 cornerbacks would fall to allow Banks into the top 3, but clearly, there may be a top 4 at the position instead of just 3.

Deonte Banks a Potential Steelers Target at No. 17?

Chatter about the Steelers moving up in the 2023 NFL draft has grown over the past few weeks. That’s because, as The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly put it, where the Steelers sit at No. 17 could put the team into “no-man’s-land” because none of the top cornerbacks or offensive tackles may be available by the time Pittsburgh’s on the clock.

If the Steelers do indeed “love” Banks, though, he provides them another possibility at No. 17. His emergence in the draft process could also give Pittsburgh less incentive to trade away draft capital to move up the board.

One potential trade has the Steelers sending an additional second-round pick to the Chicago Bears to acquire the No. 9 pick.

But retaining all their picks to add more depth, especially on the first two days of the draft, is a better path forward. Banks could give the Steelers that chance while also filling a need if he’s Pittsburgh’s choice at No. 17.

“Perimeter corner with desired blend of size, strength and athleticism,” wrote NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein. “Banks has first-round traits and could become a CB1 if he can play with better discipline when challenged.”

How Banks Fits With the Steelers

The Steelers landing a cornerback in the first round would be a plus for their defense.

They finished 20th in passing yards allowed, including 29th in passing yards allowed per attempt last year. Furthermore, only the Kansas City Chiefs yielded more passing touchdowns.

After the disappointing 2022, the Steelers elected to make changes to their secondary this offseason. Starting cornerback Cameron Sutton and safety Terrell Edmunds left in free agency. In their place, the Steelers signed veterans Patrick Peterson and Keanu Neal.

But Pittsburgh could still use young talent in their secondary, especially at cornerback. The Steelers have drafted one cornerback in the first round over the last 25 years.

In four seasons at Maryland, Banks posted 11 pass defenses, 2 interceptions and 83 total tackles. As a senior last year, he recorded 8 pass defenses, 1 interception and 38 total tackles.