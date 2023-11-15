Steelers Face Sudden QB Change With Deshaun Watson’s Season Over

The Pittsburgh Steelers only had to face Cleveland Browns 2022 second-team All-Pro running back Nick Chubb for roughly a quarter this season because of a gruesome injury he sustained in Week 2. The Steelers won’t face Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson either in the Week 11 rematch.

The Browns announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Watson will have season-ending shoulder surgery.

“Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on a broken bon in his throwing shoulder,” the Browns official X account posted on November 15.

The Browns also released a statement in the tweet.

Deshaun Watson underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Monday on two injuries sustained on different plays in the first half of Sunday’s 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Imaging on his left ankle revealed a high-ankle sprain. In addition, postgame, Deshaun notified our medical staff of a new discomfort in his right shoulder that he felt after a hit in the first half. An MRI of his right shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid. Despite performing at a high level and finishing the game, after consultation with Browns’ Head Physician, James Voss, MD, and industry-leading shoulder specialist, Neal ElAttrache, MD, it has been determined that this injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage. Deshaun will be placed on season-ending injured reserve and a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season.

Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder. pic.twitter.com/W79ku2xzND — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2023

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Browns in Week 11 against the Steelers.