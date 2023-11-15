Steelers Face Sudden QB Change With Deshaun Watson’s Season Over

The Pittsburgh Steelers only had to face Cleveland Browns 2022 second-team All-Pro running back Nick Chubb for roughly a quarter this season because of a gruesome injury he sustained in Week 2. The Steelers won’t face Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson either in the Week 11 rematch.
The Browns announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Watson will have season-ending shoulder surgery.
“Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on a broken bon in his throwing shoulder,” the Browns official X account posted on November 15.
The Browns also released a statement in the tweet.
Deshaun Watson underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Monday on two injuries sustained on different plays in the first half of Sunday’s 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Imaging on his left ankle revealed a high-ankle sprain. In addition, postgame, Deshaun notified our medical staff of a new discomfort in his right shoulder that he felt after a hit in the first half. An MRI of his right shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid. Despite performing at a high level and finishing the game, after consultation with Browns’ Head Physician, James Voss, MD, and industry-leading shoulder specialist, Neal ElAttrache, MD, it has been determined that this injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage. Deshaun will be placed on season-ending injured reserve and a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Browns in Week 11 against the Steelers.