Steelers Fans, Media React to Impending Desmond King Release

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have accused the team of choosing veterans instead of rookies or younger players often this season. But cornerback Desmond King was not one of those veterans.

King played 1 defensive snap in three games for the Steelers this season. He also played 15 snaps on special teams. For the other two contests, King didn’t even dress.

Apparently, that was enough.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on October 17 that the Steelers plan to release King “if they can’t find a trade partner.”

Pelissero also reported that the Steelers plan to replace King with rookie cornerback Darius Rush. He is currently on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad.

The Steelers signed King on August 30 after the Houston Texans released him on roster cutdown day.

For a late preseason signing, there was a lot of excitement around the Steelers signing King. But less than two months later, the team is moving on.

On his only defensive snap against the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh allowed a rushing touchdown.

Steelers media and fans weighed in on the decision to release King in favor of Rush.

Desmond King Upcoming Release Based on ‘Not Being Able to Get on the Field’

King was hardly the only veteran option at cornerback for Pittsburgh during the first five weeks this season. The Steelers signed Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan this past offseason. Along with 28-year-old Levi Wallace, they lead the Steelers in defensive snaps for cornerbacks this season.

In fact, Peterson and Wallace have played more defensive snaps than any other Steelers defenders during 2023.

Sullivan has only lined up for 123 snaps on defense, which is 33.4% of the team’s defensive snaps this season. But that’s more than what the fourth and fifth cornerbacks (Joey Porter Jr. and King) on the roster have played combined.

The Steelers used King as a kick returner to get him on the field, but that role could be returning to third-string running back Anthony McFarland Jr. He could be activated off injured reserve for Week 7.

McFarland posted 91 yards on 3 returns in Week 1 before suffering a knee injury.

With no clear-cut role for King on defense or special teams moving forward, the Steelers elected to replace him with a player who could have more of a future in Pittsburgh. At least that’s what The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly posted in a tweet on October 18.

“Desmond King’s impending release by Steelers based solely on not being able to get on the field,” Kaboly wrote on Twitter. “Steelers felt that wasn’t going to change so they decided to move on from the veteran DB.”

Desmond King’s impending release by Steelers based solely on not being able to get on the field. Steelers felt that wasn’t going to change so they decided to move on from the veteran DB. He had 1 defensive snap and 15 ST snaps in 5 games (inactive for 2 of those) — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) October 18, 2023

While that makes sense, Steelers Depot’s Matthew Marczi still expressed a strong disappointment in Pittsburgh’s inability to find a role for the former All-Pro cornerback.

“For a guy with over four dozen starters and nearly 100 games played in his career, with success, you would think somebody like CB Desmond King II might find a place in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary,” Marczi wrote. “It’s not as though their defensive backfield has exactly been All-Pro caliber.

“While Rush is an interesting prospect, the reality is that the Steelers could have gotten him a month and a half ago if they wanted to.”

Pittsburgh Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders reacted much more positively to the Steelers’ impending decision to release King.

“Desmond King got cut by the Texans, wasn’t a smart kick returner, played one snap of defense, didn’t know where to line up, and gave up a TD,” Saunders posted on Twitter.

Desmond King got cut by the Texans, wasn't a smart kick returner, played one snap of defense, didn't know where to line up, and gave up a TD. The 53rd guy almost never matters, but especially this one. — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) October 18, 2023

More Steelers Media, Fans React to Change at CB

The reaction from Steelers fans about the team’s upcoming change at cornerback was more mixed than the media’s.

Some fans were very critical of the lack of opportunities King received. But others are looking forward to seeing what Rush can provide.

Don't know what happened that Desmond King only saw one defensive snap in five games. Seemed like a good fit and a need. Not much production from slot corner and his run defense is a plus. I was a big fan of Darius Rush coming out of South Carolina. Great athlete, man corner. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 18, 2023

There’s no way anyone can convince me that he’s worse than what we’ve seen so far. — Jay (@Crossland895) October 18, 2023

Dollars to donuts he does better elsewhere. This organisation's track record with DBs is… something. — L.J. Le Marsouin (@LJMarsot) October 18, 2023

Pretty typical for the Steelers to sign some vet and then just no utilize him at all. Tomlin has his other certain veterans he will stand by no matter how atrocious they play. But he is a great motivator and will probably have another winning record so there's that! — The Gif Sgt (@TheGifSgt) October 18, 2023

Are we sure it’s not a Melvin Ingram situation where King wasn’t happy? Don’t see why the Steelers would not keep him as insurance, at a minimum. Not to mention Sullivan and others playing have not graded out well. — Jason Silbers (@Silber_Bullet) October 18, 2023

Well, looks like Rush is big and fast. I like it. — Str8steel (@Str8steel1) October 18, 2023

Give me one Darius Rush over 3 Desmond King’s. — Bob Strazza (@pittsburghbob69) October 18, 2023

I guess Desmond King wasn’t doing well in practice. The #Steelers still need answers at CB. Especially in the slot. Darius Rush has talent, but wouldn’t expect him to jump into action considering he’s a rookie and Joey Porter Jr. still isn’t an official starter. https://t.co/YYJFLWAZZK — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) October 18, 2023

Joey Porter, Cory Trice and now Darius Rush. I’m a big fan of the Steelers going all out and taking some swings on big, fast and long corners who present significant upside on the boundary. — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) October 18, 2023

It will be interesting to see if Rush can earn more opportunities on defense than King did.