Devin Bush ‘Can’t Wait’ for 2023; Dolphins Sign Ex-Steelers LB: Report

Late last week the Seattle Seahawks signed former Pittsburgh Steelers 1st-round pick Devin Bush to a one-year contract, filling what Seahawks general manager John Schneider characterized as a huge “need” at inside linebacker.

After the signing was announced, Bush took to Twitter to express his excitement about getting a fresh start in Seattle.

“OMFG. Can’t wait to be a SEAHAWK,” tweeted Bush.

To which one Steelers fan replied:

“I speak for all Steelers fans when we say we can’t wait either.”

That sentiment is a reflection of how poorly Bush played for the Steelers since tearing his ACL in a game against the Browns in October 2020.

But in Seattle, the Seahawks and their fans are hopeful that Bush can benefit from the change of scenery. In fact, Bush was linked to the Seahawks before the start of free agency, in part because of the “culture” in Seattle.

“You look at the Steelers, and they are hard-nosed, blue collar, shut up, get to work, let’s go,” said former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus on the Bump & Stacy Show (710 AM Seattle). “Pete Carroll is more of a nurturer. They’re going to take your time … So that’s what keeps me optimistic about Devin Bush is that if you get him in the right culture and he’s getting coached the right way, he can make those improvements. No doubt about it, Devin Bush can play, but he needs to clean up some technical stuff.”

The Seahawks have to hope that Bush, 24, can return to the form he demonstrated as a rookie, when the 2019 No. 10 overall pick recorded 109 tackles (72 solo), including nine tackles for loss, a pair of interceptions, four fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and four passes defensed.

Last year, Bush started 14 of 17 games and recorded the second-highest number of tackles in his career (81, 44 solo), but failed to make any splash plays. And when Steelers Depot pointed out that Steelers inside linebackers collectively recorded zero interceptions, zero fumble recoveries and zero sacks in 2022, Bush liked and re-tweeted the graphic.

Dolphins Sign Ex-Steelers LB Malik Reed: Report

Meanwhile, on Sat. March 18, NFL reporter Dov Kleinman indicated that the Miami Dolphins have signed former Steelers and Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed to a one-year contract.

Reed is now reunited with Nick Fangio, who was named the new defensive coordinator of the Dolphins in Feb. 2023. Fangio was defensive play-caller when Reed was in Denver (2019-21), a three-year period in which the Nevada product recorded a total of 123 tackles and 15 sacks, as per Pro Football Reference.

The Steelers acquired Reed (and a 2023 7th-round pick) in exchange for a 2023 6th-round pick on Aug. 30, 2022. He went on to appear in 14 games for the Steelers last season, making two starts en route to recording 25 tackles (eight solo), with one tackle for loss, one sack and four quarterback hits.

Rod Woodson Records 1st Win as XFL Head Coach

In other news from this past weekend, Steelers legend/Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson got his first win as head coach of the XFL’s Vegas Vipers. On March 18, Vegas earned a 35-32 home win over the Orlando Guardians, raising his team’s record to 1-4.

Woodson’s team features former Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who has recorded eight catches for 77 yards through Week 5.