Devin Bush Trolls Steelers Fans: ‘Y’all Got Me in Trouble’

After a weeklong tweetstorm that attracted the wrong kind of attention, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush took a daylong sabbatical from social media on Tuesday. But when he returned to Twitter today, he indicated that he was “in trouble” for his tweets—and quick to assign blame.

Man see y’all done got me in trouble😡 — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) July 7, 2021

He went on to indicate that he has been asked to limit himself to two tweets a day, so he’s gotta make those tweets “count.”

I get 2 tweets a day now so I gotta make it count or else — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) July 7, 2021

Devin Bush: Internet Troll?

Purported tweet limit be damned, Bush went on to fire off a series of seemingly random and oftentimes confusing tweets, which are hopefully nothing more than a bid for attention.

Arguing for the former, perhaps, are the two tweets he sent right before his 24-hour plus Twitter hiatus, in which he said:

Social media is one hell of a drug — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) July 5, 2021

He went on to note that he has been getting a kick out of the reaction his tweets have been getting:

Free entertainment @ the click of a button and it’s FREE!! 😱 — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) July 5, 2021

Today, he went on to pronounce that his mental health is at “an all-time high,” and that yesterday’s test results show it to be “SUPERIOR.”

FYI my mental health is at it’s all time high. I took my tests yesterday and my test results were SUPERIOR. Thank you for your concern — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) July 7, 2021

He also said the tests indicated his “brain capacity” is on par with that of world-renowned entrepreneur Elon Musk, not to mention two of the world’s most influential scientific figures.

Said my brain capacity was that of Albert Einstein , Isaac Newton & Elon Musk — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) July 7, 2021

Devin Bush’s Most Controversial Tweets

On the other hand, several of Bush’s tweets have already proved to be something more than a (relatively) harmless bid for attention.

A week ago, he implored adult male TikTokers to ‘Stay TF’ (Away From Him), an apparent shot at Steelers teammates who are heavy users of TikTok, including wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool, the latter of whom was further drawn into the controversy when Bush tweeted: “We the Ones Winning.”

More notably, on Sunday he tweeted a disturbing video clip showing a cat falling approximately 10 stories to the ground—a fall the cat seems unlikely to have survived. It’s tweets like these that have fans and observers questioning his behavior and mental health.

In all likelihood, though, Bush is just trolling everyone.

This afternoon he joked about his handlers fining him for going over his daily tweet limit.

I went over my limits today. Them boys sent me a fine 😒😞 — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) July 7, 2021

Then he brought things around by saying:

Bout to head into my 3rd workout of the day, y’all still watching my tweets ? — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) July 7, 2021

Regardless, Bush’s tweets promise to be yet another social media-related headache for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Last year Tomlin to have a “talk” with JuJu Smith-Schuster after his pre-game TikTok videos provided opponents with added motivation to beat the Steelers. Those TikTok videos—who showed Smith-Schuster dancing on the logos of opposing teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals—were an ongoing source of distraction that may have contributed to Pittsburgh losing five of its last six games in 2020-21, including a historically significant home playoff defeat to the Cleveland Browns.

