Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Claps Back At Contract Dispute Rumors

Diontae Johnson is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and seeking a deal that offers him financial security with the Pittsburgh Steelers beyond 2022.

If negotiations have not gone to the player’s satisfaction, he’ll often use skipping offseason workouts as an attempt to gain leverage in the bargaining process.

A tweet from Andrew Fillipponi of Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan stated that when the Steelers’ offseason program started on April 18, Johnson was nowhere to be found, implying “the man wants paid.”

Source: Diontae Johnson did not attend the start of the Steelers voluntary offseason program today. The man wants paid. Like his perceived WR peers. McLaurin, Metcalf, Deebo Samuel. Should the Steelers give Diontae Johnson a new deal? — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 18, 2022

If there’s any truth to the tweet that he’s not attending offseason workouts due to a contract dispute, Johnson hasn’t done his Steelers history homework, or he has and hopes to make history. Only two receivers in Pittsburgh’s franchise history have been given second contracts: Hines Ward and Antonio Brown (JuJu Smith-Schuster’s one-year deal can hardly be counted).

ALL the latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Steelers!

In February, general manager Kevin Colbert explained the Steelers’ internal process during an NFL Combine press conference. “Everybody that’s one year out, we don’t do business with them most of the time until we get through our current business, which is unrestricted free agency, then the draft, then usually we’ll move into that group,” he said. “It’s not a given, it’s not a hard line, but that’s usually when we’ve taken care of that business.”

According to Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports, contract negotiations between Johnson and the Steelers have not yet begun, which would be on par with how Colbert explained they do things in Pittsburgh.

Tit For Tat

Later in the day, Johnson responded with back-to-back tweets, appearing to refuse Filliponi’s post:

“Don’t believe everything you see lol”

Don’t believe everything you see lol — Diontae Johnson (@Juiceup__3) April 18, 2022

A few minutes later, “If they don’t have a story, they gone make one.”

If they don’t have a story.. they gone make one 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Diontae Johnson (@Juiceup__3) April 18, 2022

Johnson’s tweets are cryptic, as athletes are well-known for, so he didn’t confirm or deny anything.

Good or Great?

Johnson has out-performed his current contract. He’s scheduled to earn a base salary of $2.79 million, his first year making more than six figures. Given that teams are suddenly paying wide receivers outrageous money (see: Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams), no one can blame Johnson for itching to be paid. This is his career, one that is short-lived at that.

Spotrac notes Johnson’s market value at four years, $88.28 million for an average salary of $22 million. On April 6, Filliponi reported that Johnson is demanding north of that figure — five years, $90 million. We can only take it with a grain of salt, though, as anyone with fingers can compose a tweet with “source:” in front of it.

Up to this point, Johnson has been a productive member of the Steelers roster, especially given the hurdles he’s had to clear. Johnson spent his rookie season without Ben Roethlisberger and still managed 680 yards and five scores. In 2020, the team was a-fire until it plummed in the final quarter of the season and Johnson put up 923 yards and seven touchdowns, despite the most drops in the NFL. Last season with an ever-slowing Big Ben and an awful offensive line, Johnson had a career season with 1,161 yards and eight scores, all while improving his drop total.

Teams will pay for elite-level receivers like Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill — but Johnson hasn’t consistently produced at their level. He’ll need to prove it this season if he wants that No. 1 receiver money.

Of course, a risk the Steelers take if they wait is having to pay the receiver more than they would this offseason based on 2022 production. If Johnson has a monster season, Pittsburgh will have to pay the piper or watch him walk in free agency.