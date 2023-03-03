Former All-Pro Gives Major Props to Steelers’ ‘Quiet Assassin’

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson left something to be desired for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. But one former All-Pro defender liked his game last season plenty.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay ranked the best five wide receivers he faced during the 2022 season. Slay included Johnson on the list at No. 4.

“I’ve got at No. 4. My boy, Diontae Johnson, man, from Pittsburgh. That boy is a dog,” Slay said in a video posted by The Volume on Twitter. “He’s a real quiet assassin, man. He remind me of AB [Antonio Brown], man, a great vertical guy.”

.@bigplay24slay names the top 5 WRs he played against this season pic.twitter.com/9Ce8JSdOaJ — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 2, 2023

Also included on the list were Chris Olave from the New Orleans Saints, CeeDee Lamb from the Dallas Cowboys, Terry McLaurin from the Washington Commanders and Justin Jefferson from the Minnesota Vikings.

Darius Slay Ranks Diontae Johnson No. 4 on WR List

Perhaps Johnson appearing on Slay’s list of the top wide receivers he faced in 2022 will back Steelers fans off the criticism they had for Johnson last year.

While he declined statistically, Johnson still led the Steelers with 86 receptions and 882 receiving yards in 2022. He accomplished that despite Mitch Trubisky’s struggles behind center and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett starting most of the season.

Fellow wideout George Pickens showed flashes of brilliant play, but Johnson remains Pittsburgh’s top weapon and will play an intricate role in Kenny Pickett’s development.

The Steelers would like to avoid ever having an off-the-field distraction like Antonio Brown again. But if Johnson experienced the career success that Brown did, that would be tremendous for the Steelers offense.

Brown made first-team All-Pro four times and the Pro Bowl on seven occasions. At least from a deep-threat perspective, Johnson reminds Slay of the former great Steelers receiver.

Johnson’s Struggles From the 2022 Season Steelers to Add Another WR in NFL Draft?

Again, Johnson appearing anywhere on Slay’s list should be a big deal. Slay is a 10-year veteran who made his fifth Pro Bowl over the last six seasons last year. He has 26 interceptions in his career and made first-team All-Pro with the Detroit Lions in 2017.

But seeing Johnson on Slay’s list could also frustrate Pittsburgh fans because there’s no denying Johnson’s talent. He just didn’t maximize it on the stat sheet last season.

Although he led the Steelers in receptions and receiving yards, Johnson took a step back in every category from 2021 when he recorded career-highs of 107 catches and 1,161 receiving yards. During 2022, Johnson averaged fewer receptions per game, fewer yards per game, and fewer yards per reception than the previous year.

He also caught a lower percentage of his targets. Johnson led the Steelers with 147 target and hauled in a career-low 58.5% of them.

Johnson’s hands appear to be getting better, but he still struggles with drops at times.

Just an inexcusable drop here by Diontae Johnson. Easily would have been a first down. Instead, Steelers settle for another field goal. pic.twitter.com/5Z9ceO13m9 — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) December 5, 2022

During 2022, Steelers fans also complained a lot on Twitter about the amount of dancing Johnson will do with the ball instead of ensuring he is past the first-down marker.

On top of those frustrations, he had zero touchdowns. Johnson had at least 5 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons, including 8 in 2021.

The only time Johnson touched the end zone in 2022 was on a pair of 2-point conversation attempts — one against the New England Patriots in Week 2 and the other versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 18.

Johnson will possess a $16.3 million cap hit in 2023. Making that kind of money, the Steelers have to hope he becomes a top five receiver statistically and not just on an offseason list.