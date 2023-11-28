Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Puts WR Diontae Johnson on Notice

Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers has the reputation as a player’s coach around the NFL. Over the years, that has caused Tomlin to also earn the reputation as a coach who will coddle immature players such as wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

But on November 28, Tomlin didn’t do much coddling after his veteran receiver’s latest transgression.

Tomlin didn’t completely throw Johnson under the bus for the lack of effort he displayed on a Jaylen Warren fumble during the first quarter of Week 12. But Tomlin made it clear that it’s something Johnson must address himself both to his teammates and reporters.

“Diontae [Johnson] can’t let the emotions of the previous down affect his next down. But I’ll give him an opportunity to address that with you guys,” Tomlin said during his November 28 press conference. “I’ll give him an opportunity to address that with his teammates. I’m not going to add any additional color. I think plays like that are best described and outlined by those involved and less so by guys like me.

“It’s something that he needs to answer for, and so I will give him an opportunity for him to do that. His teammates will give him an opportunity to do that. And I won’t provide any color until he does.”

Johnson received significant criticism on social media for not blocking and then not attempting to recover a fumble against the Cincinnati Bengals. The criticism for Johnson continued in the media on November 27 and 28.

“Yeah … Diontae Johnson has completely given up with the Steelers,” A to Z Sports’ Brandon Little wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Immediately after the game, Johnson told reporters that he didn’t realize Warren fumbled.

“No, I just didn’t see it,” Johnson said, via Steelers Now’s Nick Farabaugh. “I was just doing what I was doing — blocking or whatever.”

On the play prior to Warren’s fumble, Johnson failed to secure the ball in the end zone on a potential touchdown pass.