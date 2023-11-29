Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Makes Promise After Low Effort vs. Bengals

As promised by Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, wide receiver Diontae Johnson answered for his low-effort play in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Johnson assured his teammates and reporters, and thus Steelers Nation, that they would never see a play like that from him again.

“I addressed the situation to my teammates,” Johnson told reporters, via TribLive.com’s Chris Adamski on November 29. “I owned up to it. I’m not perfect.

“They didn’t say nothing. Really, it was more of me owning up to what I did on Sunday to the team. Just let them know that it won’t happen again.”

On a third-and-2 during the first quarter against the Bengals, Johnson barely moved with the snap, and Steelers running back Jaylen Warren fumbled. The replay appeared to show that the loose ball bounced right by Johnson, who had his head turned away from the play.

The Bengals recovered the loose ball.

“Yeah … Diontae Johnson has completely given up with the Steelers,” A to Z Sports’ Brandon Little wrote on X (formerly Twitter).