Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Delivers Clear Message on Injury Recovery

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson hasn’t been on the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers since Week 1. But the next time the Steelers take the field, Johnson plans to be with them.

He made that very clear while talking to reporters on October 10.

“H*** yeah, I’m coming back [in Week 7]. I’ve been working my behind off these last three or four weeks,” Johnson told the media. “I feel completely great and healthy, so I’m ready for Monday when we come back and start getting back to work.”

Diontae Johnson on if he will be back for the Rams game after the bye: “Hell Yeah!” pic.twitter.com/ATcwKCug0t — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 10, 2023

Johnson was one of a few different Steelers players injured in the season opener. He suffered a hamstring injury during the third quarter in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Steelers placed him on injured reserve ahead of Week 2, which meant Johnson would miss a minimum of four games.

The receiver has sat out the past four weeks, missing that minimum requirement. His first opportunity to return will be Week 7 after Pittsburgh’s bye.

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Set to Return

The Steelers do not have a game this weekend, as they will have a Week 6 bye. They will face their next opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, on the road in Week 7.

That schedule works out in Johnson’s favor. He would have been eligible to return from injured reserve for Week 6, but with the Steelers bye this weekend, Johnson has an extra week to continue recovering from his hamstring injury.

Johnson injured his hamstring on a 26-yard reception against the 49ers. He left with 3 receptions and 48 yards in the contest.

The Steelers have utilize their other receivers’ speed for big plays without Johnson, but Pittsburgh has missed their leading wideout for its intermediate passing game. Of quarterback Kenny Pickett’s 95 completions this season, only 24 of them (roughly 25%) have gone for 10-19 yards.

Johnson has made a living on short to intermediate passes in his career. Last season, 31 of his 86 receptions went for between 10-19 yards.

His return figures to be a big boost for the Steelers intermediate passing attack.

What Steelers Will Receive in Johnson’s Return

As the team’s top possession receiver, Johnson may help most in moving the chains. But his return should have a ripple impact on the entire offense.

Second-year wideout George Pickens broke out with 6 receptions, 130 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. But the Rams won’t be able to focus their secondary on Pickens if Johnson is back on the field.

The Steelers also have second-year receiver Calvin Austin III, who has a 72-yard touchdown reception this season.

Johnson, Pickens and Austin are a strong trio of receivers with a variety of skillsets that could make them difficult to defend the rest of the season.

With all three healthy, Pickett could have easier completions, especially down the field for big-chunk plays. And if that happens, perhaps running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren will face fewer eight-men boxes.

If nothing else, Johnson’s return means the Steelers will have back their leading receiver from 2022. He led Pittsburgh with 86 receptions and 882 receiving last season.

Johnson has posted at least 86 catches in each of the past three seasons.

The Steelers managed to go 3-1 without Johnson, but the offense has severely struggled at times. Having Johnson back on the field should significantly help Pickett and the rest of the unit.