Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Puts Mike Tomlin on Notice: ‘Something was Different’

There’s being honest with the media, and then there’s being too honest with reporters. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was probably in the latter category on December 5.

With a debate raging about whether the Steelers overlooked the previously 2-10 Arizona Cardinals in their 24-10 home loss in Week 13, reporters have asked just about every Steelers player questions about the team’s preparation prior to the game.

Johnson supported the idea that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t have the team ready to play.

“I felt like that the whole week,” Johnson told reporters, via 93.7 The Fan, on December 5. “Once we got out there, I just felt like something was different. We weren’t at our best. I felt like we just took them lightly [more] than we should have.

“We can’t come into this Thursday with the same mindset. We’re going to be fine. We’ll move past it.”

Johnson didn’t mention Tomlin’s specific preparation or place any blame on the head coach. However, there’s little doubt that the star receiver arguing the team wasn’t ready for the Cardinals will reflect poorly on the head coach.