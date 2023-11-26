Steelers Had ‘Heated Locker-Room Argument’ After Browns Loss: Report

Players of the Pittsburgh Steelers were obviously frustrated after losing to the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. But that frustration apparently boiling over more than just through answers with the media.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had a “heated post-game locker-room argument” after losing to the Browns on November 19. The argument was so intense, according to Schefter, that veteran defenders Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt had to break up Johnson and Fitzpatrick.

“Sources: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson got into a heated post-game locker-room argument last Sunday with teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick, before Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt broke up the altercation and delivered a message that the team needed to stick together,” Schefter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sources: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson got into a heated post-game locker-room argument last Sunday with teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick, before Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt broke up the altercation and delivered a message that the team needed to stick together.… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2023

It’s unclear what the argument was about.

Fitzpatrick didn’t play in the game. Johnson, like most of the Steelers offensive players, had a disappointing outing with only 2 catches for 16 yards on 8 targets.