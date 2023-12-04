Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Blows Off Media Question on Diontae Johnson TD Celebration

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson scored just his second touchdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the last 25 NFL games on December 3. On the surface, that was a cause for celebration, except when the touchdown occurred, the Steelers still trailed the previously 2-10 Arizona Cardinals by double digits.

But Johnson celebrated anyway.

When Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin faced a question about the celebration, he first acted like he wasn’t aware of the incident. But as the reporter continued, Tomlin’s response became more frosty.

“What’s your opinion on it? Do you have one?” Tomlin asked.

The reporter said he didn’t have an opinion but again asked Tomlin for his. The Steelers head coach, though, didn’t budge.

“Not that I’ll share with you guys,” said Tomlin.

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Celebrates Meaningless TD Against Cardinals

Johnson hasn’t scored much since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. So it’s understandable that he would want to celebrate a touchdown.

But unless Johnson had himself on his fantasy football team, his touchdown in Week 13 was meaningless.

Johnson’s touchdown was Pittsburgh’s first of the game, and it didn’t come until 4:25 remaining in the fourth quarter. Despite the score, the Steelers still trailed the Cardinals by 14 points.

Based on Tomlin’s no-response, the celebration may have annoyed his coach.

To Tomlin’s credit, though, he could have been trying to minimize his dislike of the celebration with his none-answer. The Steelers have enough issues after their very poor performance in Week 13, and they have a short week to fix them. The New England Patriots will visit on Thursday, December 7.

Johnson only had 4 receptions for 33 yards against the Cardinals. But he wasn’t one of even the top 10 reasons why the team lost by 14.

Mike Tomlin Press Conference Ends With Funny Awkwardness

Tomlin wasn’t in the best of moods in front of the media on December 4. It’s hard to blame him. Chatter about whether the Steelers should fire Tomlin emerged on X (formerly Twitter) after the loss to the Cardinals.

The Steelers head coach may have been a little more testy as a result. He delivered a bit of a death stare after the question about Johnson’s celebration. Then he was asked to describe Pittsburgh’s performance in one word.

“I’ll watch what I say,” Tomlin said with a smirk on his face. “Umm, subpar. How about that one?

That was the final question of the press conference.

Johnson didn’t receive as much anger from Steelers and NFL fans on social media about his late touchdown celebration as he did with his lack of effort on a fumble in Week 12 or for his involvement in a locker-room altercation after Week 11.

But Johnson still had some critics.

“This is such loser behavior … we’re losing to a two win team and buddy is celebrating like we won the Super Bowl,” Depressed Steelers Fan wrote on X. “Selfish players. Terrible look for Mike Tomlin and Diontae Johnson.”

This is such loser behavior… we’re losing to a two win team and buddy is celebrating like we won the Super Bowl. Selfish players. Terrible look for Mike Tomlin and Diontae Johnson pic.twitter.com/XIcFVCmyFs — Depressed Steelers Fan (@sadsteelersguy2) December 3, 2023

Dave Heilman posted two videos on X comparing Johnson’s dance to a celebration from Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals top receiver also scored with his team down 21 points in Week 11.

“Catching a TD down 20 Diontae Johnson vs. Ja’Marr Chase,” Heilman wrote.

Catching a TD down 20 Diontae Johnson vs. Ja’Marr Chase #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/iah3HAwPFy — Dave Heilman (@DynastyDorks) December 3, 2023

Hopefully for the Steelers, Johnson is dancing in the end zone again during Week 14. And hopefully this time, the celebration happens with the Steelers winning.