Ex-Steelers RB Emerges as Candidate to Replace OC Matt Canada: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada, but that hasn’t stopped Pittsburgh media from discussing coaches who could be the Steelers’ offensive coordinator in 2023.

With a report on January 11, radio talk show host Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan added another former Steelers player to the list of potential candidates to replace Canada.

“If the Steelers move on from Matt Canada (they should) source says to keep an eye on Duce Staley in Detroit,” Fillipponi wrote in a Twitter post. “Former Steeler. Has connections to some of the new faces in the Steelers front office.”

If the Steelers move on from Matt Canada (they should) source says to keep an eye on Duce Staley in Detroit. Former Steeler. Has connections to some of the new faces in the Steelers front office. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 11, 2023

Staley, who played for the Steelers from 2004-06, has more than a decade of NFL coaching experience and has served as an assistant head coach for five seasons. But he’s never been an offensive coordinator or called offensive plays.

Staley a Candidate to Become an NFL Offensive Coordinator?

Staley has interviewed for a NFL head coaching job previously, so it will not be surprising to see him interview for offensive coordinator openings this offseason.

But one of the big negatives for Canada as Steelers offensive coordinator the past few seasons has been his lack of coordinator experience. Canada joined the Steelers staff as quarterbacks coach in 2020 and then became offensive coordinator in 2021. Prior to that, he had only coached in college.

Staley doesn’t have experience as a coordinator, but he has spent 13 seasons in the NFL as a coach. He began his coaching career as an intern with the Philadelphia Eagles under Andy Reid in 2010. After one season, he became the team’s special teams quality control coach.

Remaining on the Eagles’ coaching staff for 11 seasons, Staley stayed in Philadelphia through two coaching changes. He interviewed for the Eagles’ head coach opening in 2016.

The fact he stayed on the staff after a new head coach arrived speaks to the respect Staley has received in his coaching career. Before Chip Kelly’s first season, the Eagles promoted Staley to running backs coach.

Despite Staley being competition for Doug Pederson in the Eagles’ head coach interviews, Staley remained running backs coach in 2016 and then became an assistant head coach in 2018.

After the Eagles parted ways with Pederson in 2021, Staley joined the Lions coaching staff. He has served as assistant head coach/running backs coach the past two seasons.

Staley’s Connection to Steelers

Many members of Pittsburgh media, including Fillipponi, are convinced that if the Steelers replace Canada, it will be with a coach who possesses strong ties to the organization.

Staley meets that qualification.

The running back signed a five-year contract with the Steelers prior to the 2004 season. Although he missed six games in his first season, Staley became an intricate part of the Steelers organization, and in Ben Roethlisberger’s rookie season, Pittsburgh went 15-1.

Injuries prevented Staley from finishing his contract. He played in just six games, rushing for only 148 yards, during 2005-06. But he helped mentor Steelers future starter Willie Parker and was on the 2005 Super Bowl roster.

Staley finished his 10-year playing career with 5,785 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. He gained 978 of those yards with the Steelers.

For Staley to have an opportunity to return to Pittsburgh as Steelers offensive coordinator, head coach Mike Tomlin will first have to fire Canada. Tomlin spoke about Canada in his end-of-the-season press conference on January 9 but did not make a final determination on whether he would return in 2023.

“I thought he got better, just like our team got better,” Tomlin told the media. “I am not gonna speculate on him — or anyone — as we sit here today.”