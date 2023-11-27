Steelers Urged to Poach 3-Time Super Bowl Champion Safety From Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns in the latest rivalry meeting during Week 11. But Bleacher Report’s NFL staff argued the Steelers could get back at their division rival in a small way by signing safety Duron Harmon off the Cleveland practice squad.

The Steelers have missed both of their starting safeties each of the past two games. Harmon could help fill that void until those safeties hopefully return from injury.

“Any game that the Steelers win from here on out is probably reliant on the defense. The unit has been pretty solid all season, but the injuries have mounted at safety,” the BR NFL staff wrote. “Minkah Fitzpatrick has been injured, Elijah Riley suffered an ankle injury last week and Keanu Neal was placed on injured reserve.

“Duron Harmon is a veteran with starting experience for the Raiders, Falcons, Lions and Patriots.” Harmon spent the beginning of the season with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. The Chicago Bears signed him to their active roster on October 3. After playing 3 games with the Bears, Chicago waived the veteran safety. Harmon signed with the Browns practice squad on November 22. Harmon is in his 11th NFL season. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, where he won three Super Bowls. To get Harmon from the Browns, the Steelers would have to sign the veteran to their active roster. How Duron Harmon Could Fit With the Steelers

Without Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Steelers are missing their best player in the secondary and a 3-time All-Pro safety.

Last year was arguably Fitzpatrick’s best season. He was tied for the NFL lead with 6 interceptions and posted 96 combined tackles.

Fitzpatrick hasn’t played since Week 8 because of a hamstring injury.

After Fitzpatrick’s injury, Keanu Neal became Pittsburgh’s top safety. From Weeks 8-10, Neal played nearly 90% of the team’s defensive snaps. But during the fourth quarter of the Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Neal exited with a rib injury.

The Steelers placed Neal on injured reserve, which means he will sit out at least two more games.

At 32 years old, Harmon isn’t in his prime. But he could provide veteran leadership and communication that the Steelers miss without Fitzpatrick and Neal.

In 164 NFL games, Harmon has posted 407 combined tackles, including 5 tackles for loss. He also has 23 interceptions and 43 pass defenses.

Arguably, his most famous interception came against the Steelers. Harmon picked off Ben Roethlisberger two plays after Jesse James’ infamous non-touchdown in the 2017 showdown between the Steelers and Patriots.

Of Harmon’s 23 interceptions, 5 of them have come against the Steelers.

How the Steelers Have Replaced Minkah Fitzpatrick, Keanu Neal

On paper, it seems like the Steelers could use reinforcements at safety. But Pittsburgh has done fairly well holding up in coverage without its starting safeties.

Backup safety Damontae Kazee has played every snap since Fitzpatrick missed his first game because of his hamstring injury.

In the past four games in a starting role, Kazee has recorded 19 combined tackles and 2 pass defenses. He intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter during the victory against the Packers.

Trenton Thompson has also shined in the absence of Fitzpatrick and Neal. Thompson made his Steelers debut in Week 10 and then played 58 defensive snaps against the Browns in Week 11.

On November 26 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thompson made his first NFL start and intercepted a pass with the Steelers trailing in the third quarter.

Thompson played all but 1 defensive snaps and posted 5 solo tackles against the Bengals as well.

Thompson played in Week 11 as a practice squad elevation. The Steelers signed him to the active roster before Week 12.

With Kazee and Thompson, the Steelers have placed a band-aid over their secondary. The wound appears to be holding, but adding a veteran such as Harmon isn’t a bad option to pursue.

That’s especially the case with more capable quarterbacks than Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jake Browning coming up on the schedule.