Chilling 911 Audio Sheds Light on Mystery Surrounding Dwayne Haskins’ Death: Listen

New 911 audio obtained by TMZ answers the most-asked question surrounding Dwayne Haskins’ tragic death: Why was Haskins walking on a congested highway?

On the morning of Saturday, April 9, Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, phoned police from Pittsburgh, Pa., She expressed concern for her husband whose car was stranded on the highway. She told dispatch Haskins had called her from the side of the road near I-95 in Broward County, Fla. Haskins had abandoned his car and was walking on the highway in search of gas.

In the chilling 911 call, which lasts about two minutes, Kalabyra said, “He said he was going to call me back after he finished putting the gas in,” but she says Haskins never did.

“I kept calling and kept calling,” Kalabyra said. “He wasn’t answering. Eventually, after 10 minutes of calling the phone, eventually it cut off. It’s not working now. I had his location. I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he’s OK and if anything happened to him.”

Toward the end of the call, the officer calmly explained that there was an incident reported in the vicinity where Kalabyra described Haskins as walking.

“I don’t want you to panic, but I’m going to be honest with you,” dispatch said. “We do have an incident on the highway — but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not… We have units en route right now. I think rescue just got on scene. Hang tight.”

In a separate call to 911, a frantic witness called dispatch prior to the accident repeatedly shouting, “What the f— is wrong with you? Get the f— out of the road!”

Moments later, the witness is sobbing and eventually is able to tell dispatch, “There was a man hit in front of me. I was traveling on the road and I saw a dump truck hit the man.”

Crash Report Documents

A Florida Highway Patrol crash report, also obtained by TMZ, documents that Haskins was hit by two vehicles in the tragic accident. Investigators note that Haskins was struck by a second vehicle after the dump truck and a third vehicle was possibly involved.

The report also stated that both drivers stopped after hitting Haskins and “neither driver was tested for alcohol nor drugs,” as reported by TMZ.

Officials say that Haskins, 24, was pronounced dead minutes after the accident.

The accident is still under investigation.