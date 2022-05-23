New Details Emerge Surrounding the Death of Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

It’s been just over six weeks since the tragic and mysterious death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Finally, there are answers for those seeking them.

Haskins, 24, died on impact after being struck by a dump truck while walking along a south Florida interstate looking for fuel for his disabled rental car. The medical examiner’s report, obtained by the Miami Herald on Monday, May 23, revealed that Haskins was “reportedly witnessed waving cars down on the shoulder” of the interstate before he was struck. Haskins’ car was found on the side of the road with a “female companion” inside — her relationship to Haskins is unknown.

The cause of Haskins’ death, which was ruled accidental, was blunt force trauma, according to the autopsy report released by the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office and obtained by the Herald.

The quarterback was in south Florida with Najee Harris, Chase Claypool and several other offensive teammates working out with newly-signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who has a house in Florida.

According to a toxicology report, Haskins was legally intoxicated at the time of his death. The report states his blood-alcohol level registered at .20 on one test and .24 on another (Florida’s legal limit is .08). The report also showed that Haskins tested positive for ketamine and norketamine. The drugs can be used as a medical anesthetic or recreationally. The toxicology report offered no insight as to why the drugs were in Haskins’s system and no other drugs were found in his blood.

Per the Herald, a Pittsburgh Steelers team official stated for the medical examiner’s report that Haskins had gone to dinner with a friend or cousin named “Joey” the day after training with Trubisky. After dinner, Haskins went to a club, “possibly in Miami” where, according to the report, “they drank heavily and at some point, they got into a fight, separating.”

Crash Report

A final crash report, released in April by the Florida Highway Patrol, said Haskins was walking on the westbound side of I-595 when he entered the travel lanes and into the path of the dump truck, traveling in the center lane. Haskins was also struck by a second vehicle.

Armando Salguero, senior NFL writer for Outkick and south Florida resident, posted a tweet with a copy of the official accident report: “According to FHP official accident report, truck that hit and killed Dwayne Haskins took evasive maneuver to try to avoid hitting him. According to witness another ‘vehicle was possibly involved’ but no further info on that.”

Chilling Audio

According to 911 audio released in April, Haskins’ wife Kalabrya told a 911 dispatcher, “He said he was going to call me back after he finished putting the gas in,” but Haskins never did.

When Kalabrya didn’t hear back, she called 911 and requested a dispatch check on him. “I kept calling and kept calling,” Kalabyra said. “He wasn’t answering. Eventually, after 10 minutes of calling the phone, eventually it cut off. It’s not working now. I had his location. I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he’s OK and if anything happened to him.”

Toward the end of the call, the officer calmly explained an incident reported in the vicinity where Kalabyra described Haskins as walking.

“I don’t want you to panic, but I’m going to be honest with you,” dispatch said. “We do have an incident on the highway — but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not… We have units en route right now. I think rescue just got on scene. Hang tight.”