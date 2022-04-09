NFL World Reacts to Sudden Death of Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

The Pittsburgh Steelers are mourning the tragic death of one of their own this Saturday, April 9, as quarterback Dwayne Haskins was struck and killed by a vehicle in south Florida.
Haskins, 24, was training with other Steelers quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs at the behest of quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
No other details are available at this time. Adam Schefter reported the devastating news via Haskins’ agent Cedric Saunders.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released the following statement:
I am devasted and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.
Outpouring of Love
Colleagues and fans took to Twitter to share condolences and memories shortly after the word of Haskins’ sudden and shocking death came out.