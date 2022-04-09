NFL World Reacts to Sudden Death of Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

The Pittsburgh Steelers are mourning the tragic death of one of their own this Saturday, April 9, as quarterback Dwayne Haskins was struck and killed by a vehicle in south Florida.

Haskins, 24, was training with other Steelers quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs at the behest of quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

No other details are available at this time. Adam Schefter reported the devastating news via Haskins’ agent Cedric Saunders.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released the following statement:

I am devasted and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.

ALL the latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Steelers!

Outpouring of Love

Colleagues and fans took to Twitter to share condolences and memories shortly after the word of Haskins’ sudden and shocking death came out.

Tell YOUR loved ONEs…. tHAT YOU LOVE THEM!!! ❤️ Life is so short!! Rip Dwayne Haskins!

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) April 9, 2022

Dwayne Haskins just posted this video having fun and joking around yesterday It’s a reminder how fragile life is pic.twitter.com/b9KFrWbrnd — Brett (@Brett_Hanfling) April 9, 2022

RIP Dwayne Haskins. An amazing CFB QB at OSU. Gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/yM2M8HOIaO — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) April 9, 2022

Sending love to my @steelers family today and the Haskins family. Sad to lose such a young member of our family.

RIP Dwayne Haskins 🙏 — Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) April 9, 2022

I’ve never met Dwayne Haskins. I’ve never met most of these guys I cheer for every Sunday. But it doesn’t change that they all feel like part of my family in some weird way. Sports does that for people. And that is heartbreaking news. No other way to put it. Sad for his family. — Kevin Adams (@KevinAdams26) April 9, 2022

RIP Dwayne Haskins.. heartbreaking… Prayers to his family & loved ones.

Love yours while they’re here! — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 9, 2022

No quarterback competition matters. No past transgression matters. Dwayne Haskins was a person. Dwayne Haskins was loved and cared about by his family, both in life and football. Tragic doesn’t even begin to describe this situation. — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) April 9, 2022

Rest In Peace to Dwayne Haskins and bless his family and friends. Life is so short.. speechless. Way too young and didn’t deserve this. Just not fair at all — Adam Steel (@RenegadeAdam) April 9, 2022

The Dwayne Haskins news today is incredibly sad and jolting. Thoughts are with his family.

It's a reminder that tomorrow isn't promised. Don't put off the things that you want to do. Show the people that you care about how you feel. — Ben Anderson (@BenAnderson58) April 9, 2022

One thing that always stood out about Dwayne Haskins during camp was just the type of teammate he was. Anyone made a big play, he was there celebrating with them. He picked others up when they had a rough play. The players always raved about Dwayne Haskins the person first. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) April 9, 2022

Omg… My Condolences Go Out To Dwayne Haskins & His Family🙏🏼😔 — 🦅MaddMaxx🦅 (@CrosbyMaxx) April 9, 2022

RIP Dwayne Haskins, former 1st round pick from Ohio State, may he rest in peace. 🙏pic.twitter.com/gFwuT694GM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 9, 2022

Thoughts & Prayers to Dwayne Haskins and his entire family. Unreal — 🏆🏆🏆 Steeler Nation 🏆🏆🏆 (@Steel43644268Go) April 9, 2022

The news about the passing of quarterback Dwayne Haskins is so incredibly sad and tragic. I spent about a half hour with him his rookie year interviewing him – he had a fun and infectious personality. This is just awful. Much love and prayers to his family, teammates & fans. RIP pic.twitter.com/jKXfWHBk1y — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) April 9, 2022