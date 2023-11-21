Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Makes Final Call on Matt Canada Replacement

The Pittsburgh Steelers made history on November 21 with their first in-season coordinator change in franchise’s 90 years. So maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is choosing a little bit of an unorthodox way of filling the position.

Tomlin explained to reporters at his press conference on November 21 that running backs coach Eddie Faulkner will hold the offensive coordinator title. However, quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan will call offensive plays.

“I’m exciting about Eddie Faulkner coordinating our efforts,” Tomlin told the media.

“Organizing staff responsibilities in meetings. Organizing game planning. Leading our unit as a collective in review of our tape and in preparation of upcoming opponents and things of that nature.

“Things that the coordinator does. He has full authority in that regard and my support.

“Then from a play caller perspective, the bulk of that responsibility will fall on Mike Sullivan. That’s also a really natural thing because he’s done it in two different locations in the National Football League. He has tangible experience. I’m sure that will be helpful. But also, and probably more importantly, as a quarterbacks coach, he works closely with Kenny [Pickett]. Looking for fluidity in that area and some cohesion there.

“Hopefully, that aides us as well.”

Faulkner and Sullivan will both replace Matt Canada, who the Steelers fired on November 21.