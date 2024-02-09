Steelers ‘Love’ Speedy Potential No. 1 LB in 2024 NFL Draft: Report

Most mock drafts early this offseason have the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting an offensive lineman or cornerback in the first round of the NFL draft. But the Steelers targeting an inside linebacker isn’t out of the question. And Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler reported the Steelers “love” the consensus top linebacker in the class — Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper.

“Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper met with all 32 teams at Shrine, however, one team stood out among the rest, per sources,” Fowler wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Mike Tomlin’s staff met multiple times with Cooper, and reportedly ‘love’ his game. Potential top LB in the class.”

Cooper posted 8 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 94 tackles for Texas A&M in 2023. He also had 2 pass defenses, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

The ESPN and Pro Football Focus draft experts have Cooper ranked the top inside linebacker in the 2024 class. Bleacher Report has Cooper ranked No. 2 at his position.