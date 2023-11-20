Steelers Bring Back LB, Add Super Bowl Champion DB to Practice Squad: Reports

The offense, or lack thereof, of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 has dominated the headlines. But the health of the Steelers defense is another growing concern.

To manage that concern, the Steelers reportedly made two additions to their practice squad on November 20.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that linebacker Myles Jack was at the Pittsburgh facility to undergo a physical and then sign with the team.

“Myles Jack is in the building today to take a physical, and if all goes well, sources say the plan is to sign with the Steelers practice squad,” Rapoport wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Back from the retirement.”

Pittsburgh Sports Now’s Alan Saunders also reported that the Steelers added veteran defensive back Eric Rowe to their practice squad.

“Rowe tried out for the Steelers last week,” Saunders wrote on X. “The 31-year-old has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.”

The Steelers have added Jack and Rowe after two key players at both inside linebacker and safety missed the Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Pittsburgh also suffered another injury in the secondary versus the Browns. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after Week 11 that defensive back Elijah Riley sustained a high-ankle injury.

Steelers Sign LB Myles Jack to Practice Squad

Rapoport reported on November 17 that Jack and the Steelers had “mutual interest” in a reunion. Jack started 13 games for the Steelers during the 2022 season.

So, it doesn’t come as a major surprise that he’s signing with the Pittsburgh practice squad.

During Week 9, Pittsburgh starting inside linebacker Cole Holcomb suffered a season-ending knee injury. Then in Week 10, the Steelers lost inside linebacker Kwon Alexander for the season to a torn Achilles.

Without their top two inside linebackers, Elandon Roberts played every snap against the Browns. Mykal Walker, who the Steelers signed to the active roster from the practice on November 17, played 84% of the team’s defensive snaps.

The Steelers elevated inside linebacker Tariq Carpenter from the practice squad for Week 11 too, but he didn’t play a defensive snap.

Once he’s in game shape again, Jack could play a significant role for the Steelers simply because defensive coordinator Teryl Austin appears to have only two inside linebackers left on the roster that he trusts.

The Steelers released Jack before free agency in March. He signed a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in early August but retired just two weeks later.

In 15 games for the Steelers last season, Jack posted 104 combined tackles, including 3 tackles for loss and 1 quarterback hit. He also had 3 pass defenses.

Steelers Also Add DB Eric Rowe

It’s a similar story in the secondary for Pittsburgh. The Steelers were missing both starting safeties, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal, in Week 11.

Without them, veteran Damontae Kazee played every snap. Fellow safety Trenton Thompson, who was a practice squad elevation for the game, played 77% of the team’s defensive snaps.

Furthermore, defensive backs Miles Killebrew and James Pierre lined up for a season high in defensive snaps. And Chandon Sullivan played more defensive snaps than he had in either of the past two weeks.

Riley played 9 defensive snaps before his injury. Over the past two weeks, he’s lined up for 30 defensive snaps. He had only 10 defensive snaps in the first 10 games combined.

The Steelers defense played well despite the band aids at both inside linebacker and safety. Fitzpatrick could also possibly return in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But adding Rowe as insurance is a prudent move.

In eight NFL seasons, Rowe has posted 381 combined tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 41 pass defenses and 5 interceptions.